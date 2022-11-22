ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Need to Hold Open Tryouts at CB

The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that the New England Patriots wide receiver room is basically a group of ghosts. The bad news is that even ghosts can catch the football, and Minnesota’s secondary may be void of truly anyone. For Thanksgiving night, fans still able to run after their feasts may be invited on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Problem Intensifies

Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
