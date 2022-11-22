Read full article on original website
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
5 Takeaways from Lions' 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions' winning streak has come to an end.
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win
The Buffalo Bills took a bite out of the turkey and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Stefon Diggs reacts to clutch catch vs. Lions with bold Josh Allen claim
The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered. With under a minute to play and the...
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Lions' Injury Report: 5 Lions Out against Bills
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 12 injury report released Wednesday.
Josh Allen Says He Loves This Thanksgiving Movie Filmed in WNY
Thanksgiving is tomorrow and that means that most stores and restaurants will be closed, as people celebrate the holiday with their families. It's also the start of the holiday season, which is always a special thing to think about. Buffalo Bills fans will once again watch their team play on...
What the Vikings are saying about the Patriots ahead of Thanksgiving matchup
The best of what Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Theilen had to say about the Patriots. The Patriots will face their biggest test yet on one of the biggest holidays of the year. On Thanksgiving, New England will face a Minnesota Vikings team that had a seven-game winning streak...
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller appreciates the passion he's seen from the Detroit Lions this season.
Bills BREAKING: CB Tre'Davious White Moves vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds
The Bills and Lions celebrate Thanksgiving together from Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday.
Vikings May Need to Hold Open Tryouts at CB
The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that the New England Patriots wide receiver room is basically a group of ghosts. The bad news is that even ghosts can catch the football, and Minnesota’s secondary may be void of truly anyone. For Thanksgiving night, fans still able to run after their feasts may be invited on the field.
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
Josh Allen: Smaller Playbook, Bigger Win? Bills at Lions Thanksgiving Preview
Buffalo hopes to gobble up the streaking Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Predicting Lions' Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
How many wins will the Lions finish with in 2022?
NFL roundup: Kirk Cousins, Vikings top Pats in seesaw battle
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
Bills vs. Lions: Josh Allen Injury Report, Buffalo 2 Roster Moves for Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Bills and Lions celebrate Thanksgiving together from Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday.
