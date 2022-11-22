Read full article on original website
Is ‘The Son’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
What better way to recover from a hearty Thanksgiving feast than to watch two of our favorites, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern? The screen icons star alongside each other in The Son, Florian Zeller’s latest drama. The new film follows a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his father...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Top Gun: Maverick Will Start Streaming on Paramount+ in December
Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie of 2022 Top Gun: Maverick will touch down on Paramount+ sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that the Tom Cruise-led movie, the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time, "will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America," according to a statement obtained...
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition confirms Disney+ release date
Disney+ has confirmed when The Muppet Christmas Carol's Extended Edition will be coming to streaming. It was recently announced that the festive classic, restored in 4K with the previously-removed song 'When Love is Gone' finally added back in, would be getting a cinematic release starting December 2, and Digital Spy noted that it was set for Disney+ around a week later.
'Slumberland' Is Now Streaming on Netflix –– Where Was It Filmed?
The latest Netflix original movie to get excited about is called Slumberland. The 2022 fantasy adventure movie is filled with endless moments of excitement and mystery. Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the difference between dreams and nightmares will appreciate the creativity that went into making such an interesting movie for the whole family to enjoy.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Filmmakers on Netflix’s High-Stakes Rollout and the Lessons of ‘Star Wars’
Writer-director Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, his producing partner of two decades, are improbably modest for a pair who made one of the biggest film deals in recent memory — a $469 million two-picture pact with Netflix to have their T-Street production shingle make two sequels to their 2019 whodunit Knives Out. It’s not just that the two got Netflix to loosen the purse strings; they’ve pushed the company beyond its well-established comfort zone. The streamer’s first Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, opens Nov. 23 in 600-plus theaters for a weeklong run before a Dec. 23 shift to digital. The film’s...
How to watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Three years ago, Lionsgate released Rian Johnson’s throwback mystery thriller “Knives Out” in theaters around the country, and a sleeper hit was born. The comedy whodunit, an original creation from the mind of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” filmmaker, grossed more than $41 million during its debut over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, en route to more than $311 million in worldwide ticket sales. Sequel plans would follow, but not in the traditionally expected fashion: Netflix agreed to make two additional films within the “Knives Out” universe, centered on Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and new star-studded casts of potential...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
‘The Falconer,’ First International Film Shot in Oman, Set For Middle East Release Via Front Row (EXCLUSIVE)
Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment has acquired all Middle East and North Africa rights to Oman-set drama “The Falconer,” co-directed by Adam Sjöberg and starring Seanne Winslow. The movie has been billed as the first international feature film shot entirely in the sultanate. “Falconer” is a tale of two teenagers from different worlds, one a local villager named Tariq, the other a white Westerner named Cai, who are best friends. Together, they steal and sell zoo animals to raise money for the local boy’s sister to pay for a divorce from an abusive marriage. Pic is produced by the directors and...
Amazon Beats Apple For Rights To Produce Series About The FTX Disaster
The FTX saga is coming to Amazon’s streaming service after a fierce bidding war; the drama will be released as a limited series, according to a report from Deadline. The studio defeated tech giant Apple, Netflix, and other major Hollywood studios for the rights. The report claims that Amazon...
