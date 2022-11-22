ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says

A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents. Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.
