The Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups were among the most stolen vehicles in Canada last year. According to a recent report from Équité Association, a non-profit organization founded in 2021 with the goal of reducing and preventing insurance fraud and crime, the 1999 through 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups jointly took the spot as the seventh most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2021, with a combined 410 units reported stolen last year. According to the report, a combined total of 71,078 units were insured during that time period, which translates into a theft percentage rate of 0.6 percent.

2 DAYS AGO