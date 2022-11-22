Read full article on original website
Next-Gen Chevy Equinox On The Way For 2024
The Chevy Equinox crossover received a mid-cycle enhancement (otherwise known as an update, refresh, or facelift) for the 2022 model year, with the current 2023 model year introducing only a few updates and changes compared to fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the next-generation Chevy Equinox will arrive in 2024.
Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EV Delivery Vehicles To Its Fleet
The Chevy Bolt EV is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-electric solution to get around town both quickly and easily. Now, Domino’s is getting in on the action with plans to add 800 new Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet. According to Domino’s, 100 examples...
All-New Chevy FNR-XE Concept Sedan Debuts In China
During the presentation of its plan for mass deployment of Ultium-based EVs in China, General Motors unveiled the all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept – Chevrolet‘s first all-electric sedan in concept format. The all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept sedan made its world debut on November 22nd during GM China Tech Day...
GM Confirms Next-Gen GMC Acadia Will Be Bigger
General Motors recently confirmed that the next-generation GMC Acadia will grow in size, corroborating an exclusive GM Authority report originally published in August 2020. For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority previously reported that the upcoming third-generation GMC Acadia would debut as a full-size crossover, as compared to the midsize dimensions of the current second-generation model. When the first-generation GMC Acadia originally launched in 2007, it was offered as a full-size three-row model, with the second-gen model downsizing an entire size segment, both inside and out.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Among Canada’s Most Stolen Vehicles In 2021
The Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups were among the most stolen vehicles in Canada last year. According to a recent report from Équité Association, a non-profit organization founded in 2021 with the goal of reducing and preventing insurance fraud and crime, the 1999 through 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups jointly took the spot as the seventh most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2021, with a combined 410 units reported stolen last year. According to the report, a combined total of 71,078 units were insured during that time period, which translates into a theft percentage rate of 0.6 percent.
Chevy Spark Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Spark discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Spark. No other incentives are available as the Spark has been discontinued following the 2022 model year. The last unit was built on August 31st. Chevy Spark Incentives. Chevy Spark...
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Edition No Longer Available To Order
Originally designed as a special edition in conjunction with Carhartt, a Detroit-based workware company, the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Edition received bevy of unique styling touches over the “regular” Silverado HD LTZ. Now, GM Authority has learned the 2023 Silverado HD Carhartt Edition is no longer available to order.
eBay Prohibits Sale Of Non-Emissions-Compliant Tuning Parts And Accessories
The automotive aftermarket community recently received another blow, as eBay has banned the sale of any tuning device that defeats the factory emissions systems. According to a report from Road & Track, eBay policy states that any part that has the ability to render a factory emissions system inoperative is banned from being posted for sale on the site. Applicable toward hardware and software alike, this change in policy is believed to have taken place sometime in 2022. Banned products include:
GM Releases Fix For 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sealer Adhesion Failure Issue
GM has issued a service bulletin to fix the internal seam and underbody sealers in 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. The problem: during adhesion testing in-plant, the internal seam and underbody sealer may have failed. The hazards: if the internal seam and underbody sealer were to have failed, then the vehicle’s...
C8 Corvette Owner Attempts Drift, Bends Rear Axle: Video
The C8 Corvette provides a very healthy combination of power, style and relative affordability. Sometimes, this blend of attributes can fall into the hands of an inexperienced driver, and result in unlucky (and cringy) mishaps. Unfortunately, one of these accidents recently happened to this C8 Stingray. In a recent Instagram...
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is Fastest Production Sedan On Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the fastest and most track-capable vehicle the luxury marque has ever manufactured, boasting horsepower and torque figures that would make most supercars blush while also delivering exceptional Cadillac luxury. Since its inception, the CT5-V Blackwing has been proving its mettle by breaking records and expectations around the world. Now, the Caddy is officially the fastest production sedan on the Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit.
2023 GMC Sierra Gets New Deep Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Sierra adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Deep Bronze Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GXN and touch-up paint code WA-135H, Deep Bronze Metallic is one of 11 exterior colors offered...
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1902-1917: The Birth Of The Brand
Cadillac, or its more formal moniker Cadillac Motor Car Division, is the second oldest surviving branch of General Motors, behind Buick. The name Cadillac derives from Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the French explorer and adventurer who founded the city of Detroit in 1701. The Cadillac crest is based on the de la Mothe family coat of arms.
GM Teases All-New Buick Electra E5 Crossover In China
Just days after the zero-emissions crossover was fully leaked in China, General Motors showed off the first teaser of its all-new Buick Electra E5 ahead of the vehicle’s world debut in the Asian country. The automaker revealed a teaser image of the all-new Buick Electra E5, the Tri-Shield brand’s...
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Launches In Japan
General Motors has just launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan, a limited special edition with a contrasting black and white finish accentuating the commanding presence of Cadillac‘s full-size SUV. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan is limited to only 30...
Chevy Camaro Driver Loses It, But Gets Lucky: Video
Horsepower is plentiful these days, but unfortunately, average driver skill hasn’t kept up, as is evidenced by the following short video clip featuring a Chevy Camaro having a run-in with a curb. The video is brief, clocking in at a little over 10 seconds, showing the Chevy Camaro on...
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers $1,000 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount offers $1,000 off the 2022 Malibu. That’s $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Malibu, and an additional $500 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for...
2024 Buick Envista Confirmed For North America
GM has confirmed that the Buick Envista will indeed make it to the U.S., per recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held on November 17th, Reuss addressed a variety of future GM product plans, including the arrival of the new Buick Envista crossover.
