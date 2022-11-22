‘The Stakes Are High.' Why There's a Push for Congress to Renew the Expanded Child Tax Credit This Year

Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: How to Claim Your $3,200 Stimulus Payments and Child Tax Credit
The application date for both the 2021 child tax credit and stimulus payments is on Nov. 15. Those who have not filed a tax return and have so failed to claim their benefits have received letters from the IRS.
KXLY
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible
FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
Motley Fool
Will the Boosted Child Tax Credit Come Back in 2023?
It's hard to know for sure, but we do have some clues. The Child Tax Credit got a sizable boost in 2021. While that boost went away for 2022, lawmakers are still fighting to bring it back. In March 2021, lawmakers approved the American Rescue Plan, a massive spending bill...
Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit
Policy, politics and progressive commentary If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit appeared first on Nevada Current.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
IRS Has Made Changes to Its Tax Brackets, Here Is What That Means for You
Thanks to inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service, many Americans will see their tax brackets shift and their tax burden go down next year, writes Ashlea Ebeling for The Wall Street Journal. Still, some will benefit more than others. The IRS adjusts dozens of tax provisions based on...
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
Some of the expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan are going away for filing year 2022.
CNET
These 8 Tax Changes Could Impact the Size of Your Refund Next Year
With the end of the year rapidly approaching, now is a great time to get organized for tax season. Although your federal tax returns aren't due until April 18, 2023, there were a lot of changes over the past year that could impact your tax refund. And, if you started a side hustle or freelance gig, you may find you owe taxes this year.
IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation
The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.
Motley Fool
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium and the annual deductible will drop. The standard deduction and the income thresholds that define the federal tax brackets will be adjusted for inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Tax Rebates 2022: Millions of Eligible Households May Either Get $500 or $1,000 in Two Days
Tax rebates may help households that experience financial difficulty due to the ongoing increase in energy costs and inflation, which affects practically all daily expenses, Americans continue to struggle to have enough money to last them through the whole month.
kmvt
Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers. Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of people, including lower-income individuals and families, that are eligible for the COVID stimulus payments, and the enhanced child tax credit, haven’t received them.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
IRS: file returns to claim 2021 tax benefits
The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to over nine million individuals and families who didn’t file a 2021 federal income tax return but may qualify for tax benefits and a possible refund. The Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis found people who don’t typically have a tax return filing requirement because they have very low incomes, based on Forms W-2, 1099s and other third-party statements available to the IRS.
