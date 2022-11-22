Read full article on original website
Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided
The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.
‘Imminent’ $2 Billion Rail Strike Has Retailers on Edge
The contract voting results for the remaining and largest railroad labor unions has retailers on edge once again about a possible strike during the peak shipping period. The concerns follow Monday’s announcement by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Transportation Division (SMART-TD) that its 28,000 train and engine service members rejected the tentative agreement before them. The group’s roughly 1,300 yardmaster members accepted the deal. Industry groups are now pushing for lawmakers to intervene. “A rail strike is truly imminent (Dec. 9) and Congress has not properly used its authority to intervene,” Nate Herman, American Apparel & Footwear...
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection
The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
Buttigieg warns looming rail strike 'would not be good' for economy
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg believes a rail worker strike "would not be good" for the economy.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration has approved plans to build the nation’s largest oil export terminal off the Gulf Coast of Texas, which would add 2 million barrels per day to the U.S. oil export capacity.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 a barrel in 2023 if China ends its COVID-19 lockdown policy, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 per barrel if lockdown policies in China come to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank sees Brent crude prices rising to at least $110 per barrel next year as supply risks remain. "Our China economists believe recent headlines simply mark...
Rail strike, by the digits
12: The rail unions that must approve their deals to prevent a strike. 322: Business groups that wrote to Biden to make sure all the deals go through because a rail shutdown would cripple all parts of the US economy. $2 billion: The estimated daily impact of a railway lockout.
BHP reaches agreement with Chile's Escondida mine union to avert strike
SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - BHP, the company that runs Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper mine, said on Monday it reached an agreement with a worker's union to avoid a strike planned for Nov. 21 and 23. The agreement must still be approved by members of the union.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These West Coast States in November
California may be home to the world's biggest jackpot, with the winning ticket for the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball sold in Altadena, but most of the state -- and the West Coast more broadly...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Looming freight train strike could derail Biden political momentum
Joe Biden faces the prospect of a crippling strike by railroad unions that could stall transport of fuel, corn and drinking water, dramatically complicate holiday season train travel, and dent the US president's political standing. A large-scale strike would affect multiple sectors, even the supply of drinking water, given than many of the chemicals used in treatment plants are transported by train.
Rail union strike would create a ‘crippling’ economy, industry official warns
Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jeffries says major rails are "ready, willing and able" to reach new negotiations and avoid creating a "crippling economy" with a strike.
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
The number of COVID-19 cases in China spiked to a record high on Thursday as officials ordered lockdown measures in major cities, including Zhengzhou, where protests were staged at an iPhone factory.
Chevron's Venezuelan oil exports will not profit state-run PDVSA - Washington source
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. license allowing Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production and export its oil will be designed to prevent the country's state-run oil firm PDVSA to profit from the sales, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
