CNN

Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided

The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.
Sourcing Journal

‘Imminent’ $2 Billion Rail Strike Has Retailers on Edge

The contract voting results for the remaining and largest railroad labor unions has retailers on edge once again about a possible strike during the peak shipping period.  The concerns follow Monday’s announcement by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Transportation Division (SMART-TD) that its 28,000 train and engine service members rejected the tentative agreement before them. The group’s roughly 1,300 yardmaster members accepted the deal.  Industry groups are now pushing for lawmakers to intervene.  “A rail strike is truly imminent (Dec. 9) and Congress has not properly used its authority to intervene,” Nate Herman, American Apparel & Footwear...
CNN

Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
Investopedia

Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection

The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
KSAT 12

Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration has approved plans to build the nation’s largest oil export terminal off the Gulf Coast of Texas, which would add 2 million barrels per day to the U.S. oil export capacity.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
US News and World Report

Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
Quartz

Rail strike, by the digits

12: The rail unions that must approve their deals to prevent a strike. 322: Business groups that wrote to Biden to make sure all the deals go through because a rail shutdown would cripple all parts of the US economy. $2 billion: The estimated daily impact of a railway lockout.
kitco.com

BHP reaches agreement with Chile's Escondida mine union to avert strike

SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - BHP, the company that runs Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper mine, said on Monday it reached an agreement with a worker's union to avoid a strike planned for Nov. 21 and 23. The agreement must still be approved by members of the union.
AFP

Looming freight train strike could derail Biden political momentum

Joe Biden faces the prospect of a crippling strike by railroad unions that could stall transport of fuel, corn and drinking water, dramatically complicate holiday season train travel, and dent the US president's political standing. A large-scale strike would affect multiple sectors, even the supply of drinking water, given than many of the chemicals used in treatment plants are transported by train.
WASHINGTON STATE
