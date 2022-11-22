ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kobe Bryant’s daughter seeks restraining order

By Stacey Mickles
The Comeback
 2 days ago
The daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant is seeking a restraining order against an alledged stalker, according to TMZ.

Natalia Bryant, 19, is allegedly being stalked by a 32-year-old man claiming to be her boyfriend. According to Bryant, the stalking began two years right after her father’s death. The man started messaging her and then following her around campus at USC . In filed documents, she says he showed up at her sorority house and showed up at one of her classes as well.

“Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe'”, read one of the messages she received. Court documents say he had the hopes of having “a Kobe-like child together.” The caption also featured a picture of the stalker with her late father.

Now, Bryant says he has purchased a gun and is terrified of what he might do next. Dwayne Kemp, named as Bryant’s stalker, has been arrested at least four times and one of them was for having a firearm.

The restraining order requests that Kemp be required to stay at least 200 yards away from Bryant, her home, her workplace, her school, her vehicle and sorority house, and the USC campus.

Naturally, this has caused Bryant a tremendous admit of stress. A hearing has been set for December 14.

The Comeback

