Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Colorado Club Q shooting suspect is 'non-binary,' public defenders say
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect accused of killing five in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is described by public defenders as being "non-binary."
foxwilmington.com
Accused Colorado Club Shooter’s Mom Wrote on Facebook Before Attack He Said ‘Get Ready’ for ‘Best Night Ever’
The suspect in the massacre carried out at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, made his first virtual courtroom appearance Wednesday. The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, posted a chilling Facebook message in the hours before her son allegedly opened fire at Club Q, leaving five dead and many others wounded.
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity
The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
kunc.org
Sheriff opposition to Colorado's red flag gun law under scrutiny after Club Q shooting
The Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and many more injured is raising questions about the state’s red flag gun law and the sheriffs who oppose it. The law is meant to prohibit people who are a threat to themselves or others from...
Polis: Club Q suspect’s past arrest was ‘excellent opportunity’ to use red flag law
The terrifying act against members of the gay community has turned a national spotlight on the reaction from the nation’s first openly gay man to be elected governor, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
After the Colorado Springs attack, LGBTQ people are furious at the rhetoric targeting them
Elizabeth Pixie is angry. She’s angry that her friend Daniel Aston died in a shooting at Club Q. She’s angry that she had to move to Colorado from Texas because she felt unsafe as a trans woman there. And she’s angry with people who have spread anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online — some for years — leading up to the shooting.
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Emergency room doctor reflects on treating Club Q shooting victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. Leslie Moats remembers when he first learned of the patient intake his team was about to encounter. A police officer had let Dr. Moats' team at UCHealth know that there had been a shooting. “Within just a few moments, the first patient came in....
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
Ex-Army Major in ‘Combat Mode’ Brought Down Colorado Gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Richard M. Fierro was at a table in Club Q with his wife, daughter and friends on Saturday, watching a drag show, when the sudden flash of gunfire ripped across the nightclub. His instincts from four combat deployments as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan kicked in.
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
KKTV
Navy identifies Club Q victim, someone with the same name police credit with stopping the gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As KKTV 11 News works to learn more about the victims in the Club Q shooting along with highlighting the heroic actions of several people, the U.S. Navy is confirming one of the people injured is a sailor. “Information Systems Technician Second Class Thomas James...
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
SHOCKING Mugshot Shows Colorado Shooting Suspect Bruised & Bloodied After Vicious Killing Spree Leaves 5 Dead
Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was bruised and bloodied while attending their first court hearing since opening fire at Club Q, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them according to legal docs — appeared cuffed on Wednesday during the video hearing, looking dazed and partially unresponsive while clad in a yellow jumpsuit.A mugshot that was released by authorities hours later shows the extensive swelling and discoloration to his face after two heroic people who were there on the night of the attack rushed in to subdue him.Aldrich, who faces five murder...
