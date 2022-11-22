ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

altavistajournal.com

Liberty loses 1-point heartbreaker to Virginia Tech

It was another historic day for Liberty University Football on Saturday (November 19): it was the first time that Virginia Tech came to play football at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg. Pregame, things looked sunny for the Flames, sitting on an 8-2 record this year (they had even been ranked #19 in the nation until a 33-36 loss the previous week at the University of Connecticut). Meanwhile, the Hokies have struggled to a 2-8 record this season.
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
The Comeback

Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game

The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
cbs19news

City council reacts to UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council held its first meeting since last week's tragedy on the University of Virginia Grounds. Each councilor had something to say. After a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Lloyd Snook read a letter he...
wina.com

GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
NBC 29 News

UVA Health: Worst flu season in 10 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are saying this flu season is the worst they’ve seen in the last 10 years. Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says some contributing factors are that flu levels were lower during peak pandemic years due to masking and social distancing, which led to lower levels of immunity.
blueridgecountry.com

Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!

The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
cbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
