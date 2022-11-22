Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers' Friday night bout with the Hawks at JPJ
altavistajournal.com
Liberty loses 1-point heartbreaker to Virginia Tech
It was another historic day for Liberty University Football on Saturday (November 19): it was the first time that Virginia Tech came to play football at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg. Pregame, things looked sunny for the Flames, sitting on an 8-2 record this year (they had even been ranked #19 in the nation until a 33-36 loss the previous week at the University of Connecticut). Meanwhile, the Hokies have struggled to a 2-8 record this season.
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
Virginia Earns Scrappy 62-41 Win Over Campbell to Remain Unbeaten
The Cavaliers are 6-0 for the first time since 1997
Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game
The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Undefeated Basketball Programs Uplift UVA Community During Trying Times
In a week filled with heartbreak, Virginia's basketball teams have brought much-needed joy to the UVA community through their performances on the court
elisportsnetwork.com
College basketball power rankings: Virginia is back, with a super interesting twist
It’s Feast Week and the hoops are good. Eamonn Brennan breaks down the best teams in the country, a day early.
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
wvtf.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
cbs19news
City council reacts to UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council held its first meeting since last week's tragedy on the University of Virginia Grounds. Each councilor had something to say. After a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Lloyd Snook read a letter he...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
Man wins $150,000 on his first Virginia Lottery ticket
Hampton man, Danny Johnson, told lottery officials he usually tells people they are wasting their money playing lottery games. However, as the Powerball jackpot reached record highs in November, Johnson's friend started pestering him and he eventually decided to buy a ticket.
wina.com
GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: Worst flu season in 10 years
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are saying this flu season is the worst they’ve seen in the last 10 years. Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says some contributing factors are that flu levels were lower during peak pandemic years due to masking and social distancing, which led to lower levels of immunity.
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Virginians urged not to move firewood
With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
cbs19news
Raffle raises thousands of dollars to help families of slain UVA players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former University of Virginia football player has launched a raffle to raise money for the victims and the families of the players impacted by what happened on Nov. 13. Juan Thornhill, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, says he started the...
