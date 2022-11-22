ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Covington man hit, killed by truck in Bogalusa Friday night

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday. Louisiana State Police says they began an investigation into the crash around 5:45 p.m. Troopers learned a 2012 GMC Acadia was heading south on LA Highway 21 as the pedestrian, identified as Ben Small, was walking on the road. State police say Small was wearing dark clothing. For reasons still under investigation, Small was struck and killed by the truck.
BOGALUSA, LA
cenlanow.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Pointe Coupee Parish

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Jarreau man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night. The Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Edward McMillian. The state police say McMillian was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on LA 78 when he went off the road.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting

BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
BOUTTE, LA
cenlanow.com

3-Story house catches on fire in the Audubon area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday morning (Nov. 24th) on Audubon Street. Just before 11:00, firefighters responded to a 911 call about a 3 story house fire in the 600 bock of Audubon Street. At the scene, they were met with fire surging from a third floor window in the front of the home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

FNF: Destrehan edges East St. John in Battle of Wildcats, 21-20

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between the Destrehan Wildcats and the East St. John Wildcats featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Destrehan defeats East St. John, 21-20, in the Division I non-select quarterfinals at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve, La.
DESTREHAN, LA
cenlanow.com

FNF: Catholic ends Karr’s playoff run with 32-24 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Catholic of Baton Rouge and the Edna Karr Cougars featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Catholic defeated Karr, 32-24, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

FNF: Carencro Bears upset 1-seeded Warren Easton, 29-26

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Carencro Golden Bears and the Warren Easton Fighting Eagles featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Carencro defeats Warren Easton, 29-26, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
cenlanow.com

FNF: University Lab handles Newman, 49-13

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between University Lab and Isidore Newman featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. University Lab handled Newman, 49-13. Following the game, Newman head coach Nelson Stewart and quarterback Arch Manning spoke with media about the loss...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

FNF: Brother Martin beats Northwood, 28-14

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between the Northwood Falcons and the Brother Martin Crusaders featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Brother Martin defeats Northwood, 28-14, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

FNF: Curtis beats Byrd, 35-14

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between C.E. Byrd and the John Curtis Patriots featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Curtis defeats Byrd, 32-24, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams’ teammates had...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy