cenlanow.com
Covington man hit, killed by truck in Bogalusa Friday night
BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday. Louisiana State Police says they began an investigation into the crash around 5:45 p.m. Troopers learned a 2012 GMC Acadia was heading south on LA Highway 21 as the pedestrian, identified as Ben Small, was walking on the road. State police say Small was wearing dark clothing. For reasons still under investigation, Small was struck and killed by the truck.
cenlanow.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Pointe Coupee Parish
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Jarreau man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night. The Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Edward McMillian. The state police say McMillian was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on LA 78 when he went off the road.
cenlanow.com
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
cenlanow.com
3-Story house catches on fire in the Audubon area
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday morning (Nov. 24th) on Audubon Street. Just before 11:00, firefighters responded to a 911 call about a 3 story house fire in the 600 bock of Audubon Street. At the scene, they were met with fire surging from a third floor window in the front of the home.
cenlanow.com
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
cenlanow.com
Southern’s Agricultural Research department invites residents to talk medical marijuana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Southern University Agricultural Research department stopped in New Orleans to talk medical marijuana on Friday. On Friday (Nov. 25th) the research department, along with Sothern’s alumni federation teamed up to discuss their medical marijuana program and the status of Louisiana in correlation to medical cannabis.
cenlanow.com
Man rescued from Gulf of Mexico Thanksgiving night after falling overboard the Carnival Valor
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after officials say he fell overboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship the night before. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 24), the Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the search for a 28-year-old male...
cenlanow.com
FNF: Destrehan edges East St. John in Battle of Wildcats, 21-20
RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between the Destrehan Wildcats and the East St. John Wildcats featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Destrehan defeats East St. John, 21-20, in the Division I non-select quarterfinals at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve, La.
cenlanow.com
St. Charles Catholic Comets beat Parkview Baptist, 40-21
LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between St. Charles Catholic and Parkview Baptist featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. The Comets beat Parkview Baptist, 40-21.
cenlanow.com
FNF: Catholic ends Karr’s playoff run with 32-24 win
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Catholic of Baton Rouge and the Edna Karr Cougars featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Catholic defeated Karr, 32-24, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
cenlanow.com
FNF: Carencro Bears upset 1-seeded Warren Easton, 29-26
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Carencro Golden Bears and the Warren Easton Fighting Eagles featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Carencro defeats Warren Easton, 29-26, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
cenlanow.com
Saintly Finish: St Martin’s rallies to defeat St Mary’s, reaches state semifinals
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saint Martin’s needed to rally, and they did. The Saints, playing in their first state quarterfinal since 1974, rallied to defeat St Mary’s 29-25. Saint Martin’s will play at top-seed Vermilion Catholic in the Division IV select semifinals. Here’s the highlights from...
cenlanow.com
FNF: University Lab handles Newman, 49-13
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between University Lab and Isidore Newman featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. University Lab handled Newman, 49-13. Following the game, Newman head coach Nelson Stewart and quarterback Arch Manning spoke with media about the loss...
cenlanow.com
FNF: Brother Martin beats Northwood, 28-14
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between the Northwood Falcons and the Brother Martin Crusaders featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Brother Martin defeats Northwood, 28-14, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
cenlanow.com
FNF: Curtis beats Byrd, 35-14
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between C.E. Byrd and the John Curtis Patriots featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Curtis defeats Byrd, 32-24, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
cenlanow.com
Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams’ teammates had...
