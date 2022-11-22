Read full article on original website
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
Oakland North
One suspect dead, second suspect pleads not guilty in Oakland dentist’s murder
Hasheem Bason, 33, charged with murdering an Oakland dentist in August, pleaded not guilty last Tuesday. Bason, of Stockton, also is charged with slaying while lying in wait, special circumstances of killing for financial gain and use of a firearm, among other offenses. At 2 p.m, on Aug 21, Dr....
KTVU FOX 2
Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense
DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
KTVU FOX 2
Slain security guard's widow reflects year after killing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland a year ago while protecting a TV reporter said Wednesday that she mourns his loss but is thankful for the support she's received. "It's an emptiness that we have," said Virginia Nishita. Her...
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
SFist
Two Alleged Squatters Charged In Vallejo Death of Friend and Sword Attack on Landlord
It had apparently been three years since some suspect squatters had paid any rent to stay on property belonging to an 80-year-old man in Vallejo. He was attempting to evict them, and before he could there was an altercation that ended with him with a sword in his back, and one of the squatters was fatally shot. Now two others have been charged.
Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue
OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
Robots would have license to kill in San Francisco police draft policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A law enforcement equipment use policy proposed by the San Francisco Police Department would allow heavy-duty robots to be used for lethal force. “Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any […]
Suspect who stabbed victim at Nation’s Burger in El Cerrito still at large
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers earlier this month, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Tuesday in a Nixle alert. The victim was stabbed multiple times, taken to the hospital and released, KRON4 reported. The suspect is described as a […]
Man touched girlfriend of Hells Angels member before his murder, documents show
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested last week in connection to a murder that happened at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18. Documents obtained by KRON4 say that the victim touched the girlfriend of one of the suspects before he was murdered. According to […]
padailypost.com
Former employee arrested in Fleming’s shooting
Police arrested a suspect today (Nov. 22) in a drive-by shooting of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was a former employee of the restaurant, and he had sent threatening text messages to a former supervisor “as a result of an interpersonal conflict,” police said.
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Arrest Three in Connection With Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms
The Antioch Police Department announced that on Tuesday, its officers and Special Operations Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Brentwood related to an ongoing drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. During the search, detectives located four semi-auto pistols (1 of which was...
KTVU FOX 2
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
