thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense

DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Slain security guard's widow reflects year after killing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland a year ago while protecting a TV reporter said Wednesday that she mourns his loss but is thankful for the support she's received. "It's an emptiness that we have," said Virginia Nishita. Her...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue

OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.  
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
SAN LORENZO, CA
padailypost.com

Former employee arrested in Fleming’s shooting

Police arrested a suspect today (Nov. 22) in a drive-by shooting of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was a former employee of the restaurant, and he had sent threatening text messages to a former supervisor “as a result of an interpersonal conflict,” police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA

