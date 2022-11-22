OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO