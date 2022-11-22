Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Related
What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands
Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers. Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking. “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
constructiontechnology.media
Hexagon’s flying scanner listed on Time’s Best Inventions of 2022
Hexagon AB, digital reality solutions company, has announced the Leica BLK2FLY has been named one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2022. Time compiled the list via solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process. The company then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
The Best New Tech Inventions Of 2022
In 2022, we saw advancements in AI, wearable tech, electronic vehicles, smart devices, and more. These are the best new tech inventions of 2022.
Meet the 24 most promising retail startups revolutionizing how brands operate and customers buy online and in stores
From non-alcoholic DTCs to new mac-and-cheese brands, these 24 retail companies were picked by top venture capitalists as the most promising of 2022.
Louisville-based American Printing House for the Blind receives TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 award
**This article is based on information sourced from educational, APH, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. American Printing House for the Blind (APH), a global leader in innovative blind and visually impaired product design, has been recognized by TIME for its invention of a new Wi-Fi-enabled assistive device to benefit the vision-impaired. It's called "Polly", named after Polly Thomson, companion and interpreter for Helen Keller. and it won a spot on TIME's list of best inventions in the accessibility category.
These robots can build almost anything—including clones of themselves
Prepare to familiarize yourself with 'voxels.'. MIT NewsThe breakthrough robot swarms function as both the builders and final product.
Futurism
Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains
It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
aiexpress.io
Surfboard Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Surfboard, a London, UK-based staff supplier of a planning device for customer support groups, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Fly Ventures, Seedcamp, Tokyo Black, Nomad Capital, Jag Singh and Foreword VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, ghds, Xbox series S consoles and more
Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items. We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board,...
bitcoinist.com
Mattel Launches NFT Platform Via ‘Mattel Creations,’ Pivots From WAX To Flow Blockchain
Toy manufacturer Mattel is doubling down on their NFT pursuits, announcing the launch of NFTs on a new dedicated platform, ‘Mattel Creations,’ this week. In a press release obtained by Bitcoinist on Monday, Mattel shared their new platform pursuits, which are expected to be headed by the latest series of the toy company’s Hot Wheels NFTs.
hotelnewsme.com
NEW DIRECTOR OF FOOD AND BEVERAGE – TIMOTHY GROENEWEG
Raffles The Palm Dubai welcomes Timothy Groeneweg as the new Director of Food and Beverage. Young and dynamic F&B expert with a proven track record in managing large F&B operations, Timothy will curate and reinvent the food and beverage offerings at the resort to create exceptional guest experiences. Timothy’s journey...
Want to Create a Culture of Innovation? Ask These 3 Essential Questions.
Innovation comes from experimentation. Experimentation leads to failure. Embracing failure is the path to building great products and enterprise value.
mytotalretail.com
Securing Retail Facings for Your Products as Competition for Space Heats Up
A couple of years ago, retail store shelves were mostly empty. Today, as manufacturers, we face a much different problem: shelf space for household consumables is shrinking. To make their brick-and-mortar locations more appealing, retail outlets continue to expand the footprint of prepared foods, fresh offerings, and other ancillary offerings designed to deliver convenience, value and excitement to their shoppers. They're adding in sushi bars and coffee shops at the expense of tried-and-true products to attract back the shoppers who tried out meal delivery kits during the pandemic.
Comments / 0