Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

baltimorefishbowl.com

Five houses targeted for demolition in Mount Vernon historic district

Five large rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district would be torn down to make way for a prayer garden, if Baltimore’s preservation commission approves an application it received this month. An attorney for the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, the owner of the five houses, said in...
PLANetizen

Developers Rebrand Baltimore’s Port Covington Megaproject

Developers in Baltimore announced recently that they are rebranding a 235-acre mixed-use waterfront project now known as Baltimore Peninsula, which attracted controversy in 2019 when the project won Opportunity Zone status despite a $5.5 billion development proposal and a development team led by Kevin Plank, billionaire owner of Sagamore Development and Under Armour.
blocbyblocknews.com

Pigtown Neighborhood Loses A Grocery Store, Expanding Baltimore City’s Food Desert

Last week, Price Rite Marketplace, a discount grocery store chain, announced the closure of its location at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center, further expanding food deserts in Baltimore City’s low-income areas, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. At the same time, Giant Food announced the opening of a new store in the affluent neighborhood, Locust Point, highlighting the disparities in access to fresh meat, seafood, and produce that advocates say have been exacerbated by redlining and inaction by local politicians.
Business Monthly

Dec .1: The Ale House reopens

The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
baltimorefishbowl.com

An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown

Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday, late-week trash collection schedules to ‘slide’

TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and testing sites, will be closed on Thursday, November 24. Additionally, Towson Loop service and CountyRide van service will not operate and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library...
Nottingham MD

Businesses vandalized, burglarized in Hillendale, Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, an individual came onto a business’ parking lot in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Nottingham (21236), broke into a storage container, and stole a generator.
CBS Baltimore

Free dinner and resource event for families in need held at Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE -- Roughly 2,000 people left a free thanksgiving dinner event today with not just a full stomach—but a sense of hope.  Goodwill Industries hosted its 65th Annual Thanksgiving and Renounce Fair on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.     More than 300 volunteers served turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 families in need on Wednesday. "Some people get sad because they don't have their families.", said Robert, an event attendee from East Baltimore.  "There's a lot of homeless people in Baltimore and events like this give them a chance to interact with some people, get a good meal under their belt and maybe meet somebody that can help with their situation."The event includes a resource fair, where guests could get help with resumes, and talk with representatives from community service organizations about employment and related social services information.   Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries says the aim is for people to leave with a full stomach, and resources to help them improve their circumstances.
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
