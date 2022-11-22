Read full article on original website
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Sacramento's Black-owned businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people decided to shop black this Black Friday. Sacramento's Black Wall Street in Florin Square hosted an event highlighting dozens of Black-owned businesses. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted making each one unique and perfect for the holidays. "It is one of the...
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
2022 Black Friday busy in Sacramento area — but not compared to years past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The hectic, rushed and crowded scene that Black Friday was known for may be a thing of the past, as fewer than normal shoppers trickled into stores. The 2022 Black Friday comes as stores experience a surplus, in the wake of supply shortages in 2021. Financial...
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school
By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room
'This hero wears a construction vest': Video of Sacramento man picking up trash delights Reddit users
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Under different circumstances, Mitch Harris of Sacramento may have acted differently. He's just not a confrontational person, he said. Harris said he drives a lot for work and had grown tired of seeing people ditch trash out car windows, littering in a city that he knows, loves and is raising a family in.
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
Four rescued from roller coaster at Sacramento area Scandia Fun Center
Four teenagers had to be rescued this week when their car got stuck on a roller coaster at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento County. First responders received a call for help shortly after 6:45 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the amusement park in North Highlands, they located four teenage girls trapped on the Crazy Dane Coaster about 65 feet in the air.
Sacramento area runner breaks 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area Run to Feed the Hungry participant broke a national record on Thanksgiving Day. Jacob Nur is a 67-year-old nurse in Sacramento who started running 14 years ago. This year, Nur was looking to break the 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry,...
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year
STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
