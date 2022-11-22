ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
FAIRFIELD, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school

By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe

In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Willits News

Four rescued from roller coaster at Sacramento area Scandia Fun Center

Four teenagers had to be rescued this week when their car got stuck on a roller coaster at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento County. First responders received a call for help shortly after 6:45 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the amusement park in North Highlands, they located four teenage girls trapped on the Crazy Dane Coaster about 65 feet in the air.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year

STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
theaggie.org

How to spend a day in Davis

Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy