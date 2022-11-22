Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
Who wins in potential Suns-Bucks deal involving Jae Crowder for Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora?
The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have been linked for a couple months regarding Jae Crowder. HoopsHype reported the latest news Monday that Grayson Allen “was discussed in trade talks” involving Crowder. The salaries don’t exactly matchup as Allen is due $8.5 million this season and Crowder is...
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
“Hi Dwight, I'm coming” — DeMarcus Cousins is traveling to join Dwight Howard in the T1 League
DeMarcus Cousins is on the move to join his fellow compatriot Dwight Howard in the Taiwanese League.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Deadspin
Patrick Beverley is an insufferable jackass
Has there ever been a more irrelevant player to make more headlines than Patrick Beverley? The 11-year guard was up to the only tricks he knows again Tuesday night, getting ejected for having his teammate’s back by violently pushing Deandre Ayton from behind. This is like the 15 millionth...
Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5
Shaquille O'Neal drafted Kobe Bryant first while selecting his all-time NBA starting 5 to compete against Patrick Bet-David's all-time starting 5.
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Wizards’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
The Washington Wizards are off to a better start than what most NBA fans expected. Bradley Beal continues to be the franchise cornerstone of this squad, but it is the duo of Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma who have been magnificent this season. Injuries hindered the progress of Porzingis last year, but his production of […] The post Wizards’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship
Kendall Jenner's team of exes looks good on paper, so much so they could win the NBA championship.
marinelink.com
Superyacht Delivered for NBA Star Tony Parker
Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts was delivered to its owner NBA basketball star Tony Parker in early November. Atilla Küçükdiker, chairman and founder of AvA Yachts, said, “It is a proud and happy day that we as AvA Yachts team have delivered Infinity Nine! We describe our Kando series yachts as contemporary explorers and Infinity Nine really is a superb demonstration of both contemporary style, inside and out, and superb exploration potential with class-beating efficiency, huge storage and interior volume, duplicated systems for all key equipment and machinery, and an immensely strong and rugged hull with steel thickness no other builders come close to. We are sad to say farewell but Bon Voyage Infinity Nine. May Fair winds and following seas be with you.”
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report
Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
‘He’s magical’: Andrew Wiggins details Stephen Curry influence behind hot start
Andrew Wiggins drained six three-pointers for the second straight game on Wednesday, leading the Golden State Warriors with a season-high 31 points in their blowout win over the short-handed LA Clippers. The defending champions have quietly won six of their last nine games, one loss of which came absent four...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0