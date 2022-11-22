ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A

Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadspin

Patrick Beverley is an insufferable jackass

Has there ever been a more irrelevant player to make more headlines than Patrick Beverley? The 11-year guard was up to the only tricks he knows again Tuesday night, getting ejected for having his teammate’s back by violently pushing Deandre Ayton from behind. This is like the 15 millionth...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

The Washington Wizards are off to a better start than what most NBA fans expected. Bradley Beal continues to be the franchise cornerstone of this squad, but it is the duo of Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma who have been magnificent this season. Injuries hindered the progress of Porzingis last year, but his production of […] The post Wizards’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
marinelink.com

Superyacht Delivered for NBA Star Tony Parker

Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts was delivered to its owner NBA basketball star Tony Parker in early November. Atilla Küçükdiker, chairman and founder of AvA Yachts, said, “It is a proud and happy day that we as AvA Yachts team have delivered Infinity Nine! We describe our Kando series yachts as contemporary explorers and Infinity Nine really is a superb demonstration of both contemporary style, inside and out, and superb exploration potential with class-beating efficiency, huge storage and interior volume, duplicated systems for all key equipment and machinery, and an immensely strong and rugged hull with steel thickness no other builders come close to. We are sad to say farewell but Bon Voyage Infinity Nine. May Fair winds and following seas be with you.”
ClutchPoints

Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report

Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
PHOENIX, AZ
