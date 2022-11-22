ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Morris County touts Small Business Saturday with grant delivery

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Another $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant was delivered Wednesday by the Morris County Commissioners, who were joined by Parsippany Township’s Mayor and Council President and the Morris County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in highlighting the importance of shopping locally when the nation recognizes Small Business Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

The results are in: Centenary University wins National Ballot Bowl competition

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — When it comes to getting out the vote, Centenary University students are second to none. Centenary University placed first in the nation among colleges and universities through its participation in Ballot Bowl, a nonpartisan initiative promoting voter registration and engagement across college campuses. Working...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties

Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire

A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again

Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Courthouse project moves to schematic design phase

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners authorized moving forward Monday night on the schematic design phase for a new courthouse slated for a county-owned parcel on Schuyler Place in Morristown after reviewing a revised, preliminary concept during a public meeting. The vote followed...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
multihousingnews.com

Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ

The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

Morristown, NJ hosts ‘Festival on the Green’

Each year, Morristown hosts a fall festival called ‘Festival on the Green.’ This event includes live music, carnival games, face painting, coloring tables, food stands, and much more. “There’s just something everybody,” Morristown Partnership’s Karen Roettger exclaims. And of course, the turnout is incredible! “We get about 50,000 people walking through town,” Karen continues, “People mark their calendars for this [event] well in advance.”
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes

Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
BAYONNE, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex Borough hit with high SCMUA rates

Sussex Borough residents could face another increase in their water and sewer bills as the Sussex County Municipal Utilities leveled the borough with an 8.7 increase in its bills, Mayor Edward Meyer reported on Nov. 15. Meyer said the increase comes out to between $79,000 and $80,000 dollars. Council President...
NJ Spotlight

Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound

Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy