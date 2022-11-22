Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Morris County touts Small Business Saturday with grant delivery
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Another $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant was delivered Wednesday by the Morris County Commissioners, who were joined by Parsippany Township’s Mayor and Council President and the Morris County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in highlighting the importance of shopping locally when the nation recognizes Small Business Saturday.
wrnjradio.com
The results are in: Centenary University wins National Ballot Bowl competition
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — When it comes to getting out the vote, Centenary University students are second to none. Centenary University placed first in the nation among colleges and universities through its participation in Ballot Bowl, a nonpartisan initiative promoting voter registration and engagement across college campuses. Working...
New Jersey Globe
Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties
Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
wrnjradio.com
Governor Murphy, First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses
PRINCETON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are inviting New Jersey residents to attend The Holidays at Drumthwacket, a longstanding tradition of open houses at the Governor’s official residence in Princeton. The Drumthwacket Foundation, in partnership with six garden clubs from across...
2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire
A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
New Jersey Globe
Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again
Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participates in Table of Hope’s Thanksgiving giveaway
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Several members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Friday joined Table of Hope to distribute frozen turkeys and food boxes at the County College of Morris in Randolph Township. The giveaway serves the Morris County community for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. In...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Courthouse project moves to schematic design phase
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners authorized moving forward Monday night on the schematic design phase for a new courthouse slated for a county-owned parcel on Schuyler Place in Morristown after reviewing a revised, preliminary concept during a public meeting. The vote followed...
multihousingnews.com
Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ
The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
phl17.com
Morristown, NJ hosts ‘Festival on the Green’
Each year, Morristown hosts a fall festival called ‘Festival on the Green.’ This event includes live music, carnival games, face painting, coloring tables, food stands, and much more. “There’s just something everybody,” Morristown Partnership’s Karen Roettger exclaims. And of course, the turnout is incredible! “We get about 50,000 people walking through town,” Karen continues, “People mark their calendars for this [event] well in advance.”
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex Borough hit with high SCMUA rates
Sussex Borough residents could face another increase in their water and sewer bills as the Sussex County Municipal Utilities leveled the borough with an 8.7 increase in its bills, Mayor Edward Meyer reported on Nov. 15. Meyer said the increase comes out to between $79,000 and $80,000 dollars. Council President...
wobm.com
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound
Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
wrnjradio.com
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
Officer’s dismissed indictment latest black eye for state integrity office
A judge dismissed a misconduct indictment against a state correctional officer, the latest flub by the Attorney General's integrity office. The post Officer’s dismissed indictment latest black eye for state integrity office appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 0