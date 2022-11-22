Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Related
Homicide near Ballantine Drive prompts investigation by Las Vegas police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive.
8newsnow.com
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-security guard shot on the Strip opens restaurant in North Las Vegas on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kraig Dodson welcomed in customers with a smile on Thanksgiving. “Thank you for coming. I’m glad you enjoyed it,” he said to a couple leaving his new restaurant called Getting Baked. Dodson owned a food truck called Getting Baked, but recently linked up...
8newsnow.com
8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
Las Vegas police investigating homicide by Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street
A homicide is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas
Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
Fox5 KVVU
Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
whatnowvegas.com
Broken Yolk Cafe Attached to Development Proposed by Dapper Companies
What Now reported earlier this month on plans submitted by Dapper Development to the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a new development in Centennial Hills on the northwest corner of North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The submitted paperwork referred to several restaurant concepts requesting entitlements to open in the proposed development. These included Vegas-born concept SkinnyFats and toasted sandwich brand Cheba Hut.
news3lv.com
Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
North Las Vegas local wins $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa
The frequent Aliante visitor bet $8.80 on the multi-denomination machine before hitting the mega jackpot ahead of the holiday weekend.
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
Toy giveaway coming to Las Vegas
According to a flyer, check-in for the event is at 9:30 a.m. and toys will be given out after the “holiday presentation”.
news3lv.com
Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
Fox5 KVVU
Major sporting events Las Vegas could land next
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the latest in a string of major sporting events that Las Vegas has landed, including Super Bowl LVIII. LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said the...
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
Firefighters investigate building fire in east Las Vegas valley
Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire in the east valley.
Fox5 KVVU
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
Comments / 0