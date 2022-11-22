ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas

Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Broken Yolk Cafe Attached to Development Proposed by Dapper Companies

What Now reported earlier this month on plans submitted by Dapper Development to the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a new development in Centennial Hills on the northwest corner of North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The submitted paperwork referred to several restaurant concepts requesting entitlements to open in the proposed development. These included Vegas-born concept SkinnyFats and toasted sandwich brand Cheba Hut.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Major sporting events Las Vegas could land next

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the latest in a string of major sporting events that Las Vegas has landed, including Super Bowl LVIII. LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy