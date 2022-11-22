ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer Taps Michigan’s First Black Female Supreme Court Justice

By Asta Hemenway
 2 days ago
Dominick Sokotoff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to become the next justice on the state’s Supreme Court, a historic move that will make the 34-year-old the first Black woman and youngest member of the court. “She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman—and as a new, working mom—that has too long been left out,” Whitmer said, according to the Detroit News. Whitmer, who was recently re-elected, filled a seat vacated by Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who is leaving to become CEO of a non-profit association for arbitration. “I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect,” Bolden said.

Lisa Picard
1d ago

i just LOVE LOVE LOVE IT ...ALL THESE STRONG EDUCATED LADIES IN LEADERSHIP POSITIONS ....love it congratulations...

