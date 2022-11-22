Read full article on original website
Related
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany Resident Minnie Serratelli Turns 103
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Resident Minnie Serratelli turned 103 on November 14. Minnie is a resident of CareOne. Mayor Barberio said “On behalf of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations to Minnie Serratelli on the occasion of your One Hundred & Third Birthday. Today you mark an extraordinary milestone – your 103rd birthday. May this celebration be an especially joyful reminder of more than a century of living life right and a happy addition to fond memories of birthdays past.”
parsippanyfocus.com
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – November 22, 2022
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – November 22, 2022. Regular Township Council Meetings commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. Council meetings are held at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany Green Team Recycles Holiday String Lights
PARSIPPANY — This past year, over 300 lbs. of holiday string lights that would have ended up in a landfill were recycled for scrap by the Parsippany Green Team. In cooperation with Parsippany Town Hall, the holiday string light collection that began last year was set to last a few months. The response from residents was very positive and the recycling endeavor will continue.
parsippanyfocus.com
Councilman Musella Starts Petition Against Parsippany’s Labor Agreement
PARSIPPANY — A petition to reverse the heavy-handed and expensive blanket Project Labor Agreements (PLA) started circulating throughout Parsippany. In the petition, residents are demanding Parsippany officials who supported the PLA to make more sensible decisions around the use of public funds to benefit Parsippany residents, and not to cave into out-of-town, political interest groups.
parsippanyfocus.com
Envy Sports Donates Food to Parsippany Food Pantry
PARSIPPANY — ENVY Sports Club & Pools held a Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Parsippany Food Pantry. New guests received a Free Day Pass and Existing Members received a Free Guest Pass for just bringing in non-perishable foods to be donated. Scott Donnelly, Sales Manager of ENVY Sports Club,...
parsippanyfocus.com
Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast
PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Firefighters District 3 is holding its 19th annual Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast will be held on Sunday, November 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Firehouse, 255 Halsey Road. The breakfast will feature pancakes,...
parsippanyfocus.com
Sewa Diwali Conducted Massive Food Drive to Donate to Parsippany Food Pantry
PARSIPPANY — Sewa Diwali conducted a massive food drive and donated over 3,200 pounds of non-perishable food to the Parsippany Food Pantry on Monday, November 21. The groups collected another 2,600 pounds which were donated to Interfaith Food Pantry at the Morris Plains location. Participating Organizations included HSS –...
parsippanyfocus.com
Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561 Keeps Giving on Thanksgiving
PARSIPPANY — The afternoon of November 22 started with a few members of the Morris County Lodge of the Sons of Italy arriving at Parsippany Child Day Care Center on Baldwin Road in Parsippany with a truckload of Holiday Turkey Dinners, ready to be distributed to various locations in the general Parsippany area. 18 boxes of those meals, along with assorted pies, were happily dropped off at the Center ready for distribution to families and staff members of the Center.
Comments / 0