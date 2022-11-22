PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Resident Minnie Serratelli turned 103 on November 14. Minnie is a resident of CareOne. Mayor Barberio said “On behalf of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations to Minnie Serratelli on the occasion of your One Hundred & Third Birthday. Today you mark an extraordinary milestone – your 103rd birthday. May this celebration be an especially joyful reminder of more than a century of living life right and a happy addition to fond memories of birthdays past.”

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO