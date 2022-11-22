ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
parsippanyfocus.com

Parsippany Resident Minnie Serratelli Turns 103

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Resident Minnie Serratelli turned 103 on November 14. Minnie is a resident of CareOne. Mayor Barberio said “On behalf of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations to Minnie Serratelli on the occasion of your One Hundred & Third Birthday. Today you mark an extraordinary milestone – your 103rd birthday. May this celebration be an especially joyful reminder of more than a century of living life right and a happy addition to fond memories of birthdays past.”
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Parsippany Green Team Recycles Holiday String Lights

PARSIPPANY — This past year, over 300 lbs. of holiday string lights that would have ended up in a landfill were recycled for scrap by the Parsippany Green Team. In cooperation with Parsippany Town Hall, the holiday string light collection that began last year was set to last a few months. The response from residents was very positive and the recycling endeavor will continue.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Councilman Musella Starts Petition Against Parsippany’s Labor Agreement

PARSIPPANY — A petition to reverse the heavy-handed and expensive blanket Project Labor Agreements (PLA) started circulating throughout Parsippany. In the petition, residents are demanding Parsippany officials who supported the PLA to make more sensible decisions around the use of public funds to benefit Parsippany residents, and not to cave into out-of-town, political interest groups.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Envy Sports Donates Food to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — ENVY Sports Club & Pools held a Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Parsippany Food Pantry. New guests received a Free Day Pass and Existing Members received a Free Guest Pass for just bringing in non-perishable foods to be donated. Scott Donnelly, Sales Manager of ENVY Sports Club,...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast

PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Firefighters District 3 is holding its 19th annual Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast will be held on Sunday, November 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Firehouse, 255 Halsey Road. The breakfast will feature pancakes,...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561 Keeps Giving on Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY — The afternoon of November 22 started with a few members of the Morris County Lodge of the Sons of Italy arriving at Parsippany Child Day Care Center on Baldwin Road in Parsippany with a truckload of Holiday Turkey Dinners, ready to be distributed to various locations in the general Parsippany area. 18 boxes of those meals, along with assorted pies, were happily dropped off at the Center ready for distribution to families and staff members of the Center.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

