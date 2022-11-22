ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

New Carmel City Council district boundaries, mixed-use rezone approved

The Carmel City Council met Nov. 21 to discuss new boundaries for council districts, a rezone along 1st Ave. SE, a tax rate cap and more. What happened: The council voted 7-1 to approve new boundaries for council districts. What it means: State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years...
CARMEL, IN
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

I-69 Johnson County: The last bridge beams over the future I-69 will be delivered and staged early this week. Motorists should expect short stoppages on northbound S.R. 37 between Fairview Road and Bluffdale Drive as large trucks are brought into the work zone. Bridge crews plan to set the beams following the holiday weekend. Road crews expect to cease operations by noon on Wednesday for Thanksgiving. Motorists should watch for clean-up work on the shoulder when traveling for the holidays.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Greenwood Fieldhouse expands program and wellness options this winter

The city of Greenwood has announced the expansion of programming at the city’s newest public amenity, the Greenwood Fieldhouse. The increase in activities comes as Central Indiana prepares for winter weather. “Winter temperatures often steer folks away from getting outside for their physical activity,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W....
GREENWOOD, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime interest in candle making sparks new business for Carmel man

Mike Zemelko has loved scented candles since he was a kid. “I remember helping my family take all of the Christmas decorations out of the basement every year and the scents of pine, cranberry and cinnamon that would waft from the boxes as we opened them,” Zemelko said. “I’ve always had strong emotional connections to scent, and I believe everyone does, even if they don’t realize it.”
CARMEL, IN
Indy with Kids

Geist Waterfront Park

Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
FISHERS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Aeroponic greens producer expanding in Delaware County

Minnesota-based Living Greens Farm is expanding its aeroponic farming in Delaware County, promising more investment and more jobs. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the county council granted the company a tax abatement on the expansion. In May of last year, Living Greens Farm announced it was buying a county...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville kicks off holiday season Saturday

The City of Noblesville, Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, Noblesville Main Street and Nickel Plate Arts have numerous events for the upcoming holiday season in the downtown district, including Federal Hill Commons, the Courthouse Square and Seminary Park. “The City of Noblesville is a wonderful place to be during the holidays...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
woofboomnews.com

26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie

During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Riverview Health Foundation’s ‘Shaken, Not Stirred’ event raises over $200K

Riverview Health Foundation played host to Shaken, Not Stirred, a black-tie affair, on Oct. 28 to benefit the acute inpatient rehabilitation unit at Riverview Health. More than 260 attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening with casino style games, magicians, musicians and learned of the need to update and renovate the current acute inpatient rehabilitation unit. American Structurepoint was the gold sponsor of the event. Boomerang Development, Gaylor Electric, and Riverview Health medical staff were silver sponsors for the evening. Smith’s Jewelers donated a 1-carat diamond that was part of the Diamonds are Forever drawing.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy