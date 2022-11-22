Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Current Publishing
New Carmel City Council district boundaries, mixed-use rezone approved
The Carmel City Council met Nov. 21 to discuss new boundaries for council districts, a rezone along 1st Ave. SE, a tax rate cap and more. What happened: The council voted 7-1 to approve new boundaries for council districts. What it means: State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years...
bcdemocrat.com
‘WE WILL EVALUATE’: Proposed referendum fails on ballot, residents speak on voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’
“Shall Brown County Schools increase property taxes paid to the school corporation?”. The majority of Brown County voters answered that question by voting “no” in the general election. There were 2,694 voters in favor of the proposed operating referendum and 3,027 voted against it. Now Brown County Schools...
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Johnson County: The last bridge beams over the future I-69 will be delivered and staged early this week. Motorists should expect short stoppages on northbound S.R. 37 between Fairview Road and Bluffdale Drive as large trucks are brought into the work zone. Bridge crews plan to set the beams following the holiday weekend. Road crews expect to cease operations by noon on Wednesday for Thanksgiving. Motorists should watch for clean-up work on the shoulder when traveling for the holidays.
Southside Times
Greenwood Fieldhouse expands program and wellness options this winter
The city of Greenwood has announced the expansion of programming at the city’s newest public amenity, the Greenwood Fieldhouse. The increase in activities comes as Central Indiana prepares for winter weather. “Winter temperatures often steer folks away from getting outside for their physical activity,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W....
Robotic vehicles: IU Health unveils plans for new parking and support facility
IU Health on Tuesday unveiled plans for a huge parking facility and loading dock that will use automated vehicles to load supplies into the new $1.6 billion downtown hospital.
Current Publishing
Longtime interest in candle making sparks new business for Carmel man
Mike Zemelko has loved scented candles since he was a kid. “I remember helping my family take all of the Christmas decorations out of the basement every year and the scents of pine, cranberry and cinnamon that would waft from the boxes as we opened them,” Zemelko said. “I’ve always had strong emotional connections to scent, and I believe everyone does, even if they don’t realize it.”
wbaa.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
Geist Waterfront Park
Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
indianapublicradio.org
Aeroponic greens producer expanding in Delaware County
Minnesota-based Living Greens Farm is expanding its aeroponic farming in Delaware County, promising more investment and more jobs. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the county council granted the company a tax abatement on the expansion. In May of last year, Living Greens Farm announced it was buying a county...
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville kicks off holiday season Saturday
The City of Noblesville, Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, Noblesville Main Street and Nickel Plate Arts have numerous events for the upcoming holiday season in the downtown district, including Federal Hill Commons, the Courthouse Square and Seminary Park. “The City of Noblesville is a wonderful place to be during the holidays...
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
woofboomnews.com
26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie
During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
readthereporter.com
Riverview Health Foundation’s ‘Shaken, Not Stirred’ event raises over $200K
Riverview Health Foundation played host to Shaken, Not Stirred, a black-tie affair, on Oct. 28 to benefit the acute inpatient rehabilitation unit at Riverview Health. More than 260 attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening with casino style games, magicians, musicians and learned of the need to update and renovate the current acute inpatient rehabilitation unit. American Structurepoint was the gold sponsor of the event. Boomerang Development, Gaylor Electric, and Riverview Health medical staff were silver sponsors for the evening. Smith’s Jewelers donated a 1-carat diamond that was part of the Diamonds are Forever drawing.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
