ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases

During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
VANCOUVER, WA
Daily Journal of Commerce

Office space in Portland leased to US Army Corps of Engineers

Suites L and M of the Ambassador Business Center were recently leased to US Army Corps of Engineers/General Services Administration for $1.95 million. The space totals approximately 8,854 square feet, located at 7515 NE Ambassador Place in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton

The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Janken, An Upscale Pan-Asian Restaurant, Opens in the Former Bluehour Space

When designing the menu for his first restaurant, chef Rodrigo Ochoa plucked his favorite dishes from across Asia. Pekin duck, he says, is a signature of the restaurant at the foot of the Wieden & Kennedy building in the Pearl, but so is the kimchi fried rice, finished tableside and available vegan. There’s also a full sushi bar, as well as a Russian-style caviar service—with blinis and boiled egg. Janken is the name of the Japanese game of rock, paper, scissors. And the childhood game that helps you make tough decisions might come in handy here—Janken the restaurant has something for pretty much everyone. It opened to friends and family this weekend, and is now open to the public, Wednesday through Saturday, 4–11 p.m. (there’re also talks of brunch on the horizon).
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined

The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal student named Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen

Clark County teens have dominated the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition over the past few years. Vancouver native Payton May won the national Outstanding Teen competition — the Miss America pageant for teens age 18 and younger — in 2019, and Camas teen Morgan Greco nabbed the national title earlier this year.
WASHOUGAL, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Hewlett Packard planning to layoff more than 4,000 employees

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Technology company Hewlett Packard, which operates a campus in Vancouver, is expecting global layoffs of an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 employees. HP says the layoffs are part of a “Future Ready Transformation Plan,” to cut costs. The company is estimating the measures will save $1.4 billion by the end of 2025.
VANCOUVER, WA
focushillsboro.com

A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote

Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years

After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
ALBANY, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Winter Fair & Holiday Market @ Clackamas County Event Center | 25+ Vendors, Santa, Treats, Gifts, 200 Thousand Lights & More!

The third-annual Winter Fair and first-annual Holiday Market will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for the whole family. Start your evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,000 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166 foot walk through tunnel, 200 foot building light display and a 30 minute Christmas tree show.
CANBY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy