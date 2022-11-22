Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Vancouver Business Journal
Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases
During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
'I drove to City Hall in tears': Salt & Straw considers moving its headquarters out-of-state due to crime
PORTLAND, Oregon — The head of Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is sending a message to local leaders: make Portland safer or say good-bye to the company’s headquarters. CEO and co-founder Kim Malek said she’s considering moving Salt & Straw's Southeast Portland kitchen and headquarters out-of-state,...
Daily Journal of Commerce
Office space in Portland leased to US Army Corps of Engineers
Suites L and M of the Ambassador Business Center were recently leased to US Army Corps of Engineers/General Services Administration for $1.95 million. The space totals approximately 8,854 square feet, located at 7515 NE Ambassador Place in Portland.
canbyfirst.com
Historic Review Board to Consider Demolition of Carus School Building
The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the historic White Building, a historic schoolhouse located on the grounds of Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. Since last October, the school district has sought to sell the building for the bargain...
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton
The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
pdxmonthly.com
Janken, An Upscale Pan-Asian Restaurant, Opens in the Former Bluehour Space
When designing the menu for his first restaurant, chef Rodrigo Ochoa plucked his favorite dishes from across Asia. Pekin duck, he says, is a signature of the restaurant at the foot of the Wieden & Kennedy building in the Pearl, but so is the kimchi fried rice, finished tableside and available vegan. There’s also a full sushi bar, as well as a Russian-style caviar service—with blinis and boiled egg. Janken is the name of the Japanese game of rock, paper, scissors. And the childhood game that helps you make tough decisions might come in handy here—Janken the restaurant has something for pretty much everyone. It opened to friends and family this weekend, and is now open to the public, Wednesday through Saturday, 4–11 p.m. (there’re also talks of brunch on the horizon).
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined
The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal student named Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen
Clark County teens have dominated the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition over the past few years. Vancouver native Payton May won the national Outstanding Teen competition — the Miss America pageant for teens age 18 and younger — in 2019, and Camas teen Morgan Greco nabbed the national title earlier this year.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
kptv.com
Hewlett Packard planning to layoff more than 4,000 employees
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Technology company Hewlett Packard, which operates a campus in Vancouver, is expecting global layoffs of an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 employees. HP says the layoffs are part of a “Future Ready Transformation Plan,” to cut costs. The company is estimating the measures will save $1.4 billion by the end of 2025.
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
WWEEK
Following WW Story, the Former Home of Pattie’s Home Plate Cafe Has a New Tenant
Every week, WW examines one mysteriously vacant property in the city of Portland, explains why it’s empty, and considers what might arrive there next. Except this week. We’re taking a Thanksgiving break. We’ll make it up to you with this update on a previously examined property. When...
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
Lebanon-Express
Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years
After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
WWEEK
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Police Association Are Asking for Discovery That Neither Party Wants to Put in the Public Record
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lost her reelection bid this month. But on another front, her battle continues: Her lawsuit against the Portland police union has reached the discovery phase, and both sides are demanding records that could prove explosive. The case: On Dec. 13, 2021, Hardesty sued the city...
pdxpipeline.com
Winter Fair & Holiday Market @ Clackamas County Event Center | 25+ Vendors, Santa, Treats, Gifts, 200 Thousand Lights & More!
The third-annual Winter Fair and first-annual Holiday Market will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for the whole family. Start your evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,000 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166 foot walk through tunnel, 200 foot building light display and a 30 minute Christmas tree show.
Comments / 1