When designing the menu for his first restaurant, chef Rodrigo Ochoa plucked his favorite dishes from across Asia. Pekin duck, he says, is a signature of the restaurant at the foot of the Wieden & Kennedy building in the Pearl, but so is the kimchi fried rice, finished tableside and available vegan. There’s also a full sushi bar, as well as a Russian-style caviar service—with blinis and boiled egg. Janken is the name of the Japanese game of rock, paper, scissors. And the childhood game that helps you make tough decisions might come in handy here—Janken the restaurant has something for pretty much everyone. It opened to friends and family this weekend, and is now open to the public, Wednesday through Saturday, 4–11 p.m. (there’re also talks of brunch on the horizon).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO