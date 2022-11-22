Read full article on original website
Related
Valorant: Recent Job Openings Suggest Potential Console Release for the Popular Riot Shooter Title
It's been known for quite some time that Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for its popular shooter title, Valorant. With a beta version of Valorant Mobile already being tested out, it's only a matter of time before the game shows up on Android or iOS. With...
Sony PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Xbox Series X Successor Might Not Launch Before 2028 as Per New Documents
It's been little over two years since Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox announced the current crop of gaming consoles in the market. Even after all this time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to face supply issues due to continuous demand and issues related to semi-conductor shortage, COVID-19, and more. Fans in India continue to wait anywhere from weeks to months for restocks of both the consoles with stocks lasting mere minutes.
Chained Echoes - Official Gameplay Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from Chained Echoes. Chained Echoes releases on December 8, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Chained Echoes is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles, and the Cloud on day one.
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Prologue
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we begin our journey in Paldea. We choose our Starter Pokemon and enroll in Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet Version. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Review in Progress
The suffocating darkness of Warhammer 40,000's bleak future isn't where one would typically seek out a breath of fresh air, but I've come away from every session of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reinvigorated nonetheless. Whether it's the vicious yet darkly comedic melee brawls or the head-bop-inducing synthwave tracks blasting throughout intense shootouts, this four-player cooperative FPS from developer Fatshark frequently has me grinning like an idiot. While Darktide is still getting updates and new content during its pre-order beta window, sluggish performance issues are the only thing that has tempered my excitement for its full release next week – but even those problems don't diminish the glory that comes with chain-swording heretics in half.
Overwatch 2 - Official Ramattra Reveal Trailer
Overwatch 2 has unveiled its newest Tank hero Ramattra, a relentless Omnic fighting for the survival of his people. Combining various lethal playstyles as he transitions between his Omnic and Nemesis forms, Ramattra is set out to be a valuable hero to hold the line. Ramattra debuts in Overwatch 2 on December 6.
Sony Claims Xbox Game Pass Has Reached 29 Million Subscribers
As Microsoft seeks to finalize its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the UK government is moving forward with its investigation into the deal. In a statement highlighting concerns over industry competition, Sony published its own observations regarding the deal—which include some interesting Game Pass numbers. Sony's official response outlines, as...
12 Incredible Deals You Won't Want to Miss on Black Friday
We all love a Black Friday deal, but it can all get a little overwhelming in my opinion. Everything is very noisy, and you've just gotten 17 emails from brands you don't even like. If you want an easy-to-consume, quick read on the very best Black Friday deals, then look no further. Featured just below are IGN staff's personal selections of the very best discounts over the shopping holiday, and you absolutely do not want to miss them. Plus, nerds picked them, so these are perfect for other cool nerds like yourself! If you're really short on time, I've also left a handy TLDR on the deals just below as well; you're welcome.
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Week Star Wars: Squadrons Now Available; Two New Free Games Unveiled for Next Week
Last week, it was revealed that EA Motive's Star Wars: Squadrons would be available for free on the Epic Games Store. The combat fighter title is now available to buy for no cost on the popular platform until December 1, 2022. The game features multiplayer modes and a single player...
Black Friday 2022: These Are The Best Deals Still Live in The UK
Black Friday may have come and gone, but it is still Cyber Weekend. There are still loads of brilliant gaming deals and more up for grabs at a huge discount, but you better move quickly to snap them up. Our favourites right now in the UK include PS Plus memberships at a huge discount, and Meta Quest 2 bundles at £50 off, and Cyberpunk 2077 for just £15.
These Entry- to Mid-Level Black Friday Gaming PC Deals Are Still Live at Walmart
Walmart has been serving up tons of great deals this Black Friday, and it's not over yet. If you're in the market for your first gaming PC, don't miss out on the opportunity to score one at a discount from Walmart. The iBUYPOWER SlateMR289A gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is on sale for $1,149, for instance, or opt for a less intensive machine like the iBUYPOWER SlateMR 275i with a GeForce GT 1030 GPU. Browse the rest of the PC sales that are still live here, and find up-to-date information on the best Cyber Monday sales here.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
Reliance Jio Cloud Gaming Service, JioGamesCloud Currently Available in Early Access for Free; All You Need to Know
Over the past few years, Indian telecommunications company Reliance Jio has tried showcase its efforts to enter the online gaming space through various ventures. The company first revealed its attempts to bring high-resolution online gaming around three years ago. And if you have been living under a rock, you might...
CM-W vs NB-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022/23, Match 7
Canterbury Magicians will face Northern Brave Women in the 7th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022/23 on Saturday. The magicians lost badly in their previous game against Wellington by 127 runs. Northern Brave on the other hand scored 7 points in their first two matches with their last encounter against Otago being washed out in the mid-way.
These Black Friday Deals on 2TB PS5 SSD Upgrades Are Worth Buying
Black Friday might have come and gone, but these deals on PS5 compatible solid state drives (SSDs) are still available through the weekend and possibly until Cyber Monday. You can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive. High-speed SSDs have gone down in price significantly this year, and that makes Black Friday 2022 a perfect opportunity to finally score some excellent deals on bigger 2TB storage modules for your new PS5 gaming console.
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
