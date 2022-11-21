Read full article on original website
Related
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it...
USA show Iran flag without emblem of Islamic republic before World Cup clash
The USA men’s football team (USMNT) has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the USMNT on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the...
Japan v Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Japan repeat the magic of their win Germany in Group E? Join Will Unwin to find out
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar - Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World Cup since...
Europe's ban on Russian oil cargoes is just weeks away. Here's what's happening – and how it will bedevil Moscow's exports elsewhere.
The forthcoming EU ban on Russian oil shipments will impact Moscow's energy exports in several ways, including changes in buyers and shipping logistics.
Comments / 0