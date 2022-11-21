ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups

DOHA, Qatar - Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World Cup since...

