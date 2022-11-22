ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A 2nd woman who said Herschel Walker forced her to have an abortion said he has caused 'collateral damage' with his denial of their relationship: 'All I can do is tell the truth'

By Rebecca Cohen,John L. Dorman
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in McDonough, Ga., on November 16, 2022.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • A second woman who said Herschel Walker pressured her into having an abortion spoke out on Tuesday.
  • The woman, who is using the name Jane Doe, verified recordings and letters from the ex-NFL star.
  • Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee, earlier this month called the allegations a "lie."

The second woman who said Herschel Walker forced her to have an abortion stated that the Georgia Republican Senate nominee has caused "collateral damage" by denying the existence of their six-year romantic relationship.

"All I can do is tell the truth and I am telling the truth and Walker knows I am telling the truth," the woman, who goes by Jane Doe in an effort to protect her identity, said during a Tuesday press conference led by her attorney, Gloria Allred.

While presenting new evidence about their relationship, her pregnancy, and Walker's actions in forcing her to have an abortion, Doe and Allred invited Walker to meet with them, in person and in public, regarding Doe's allegations and Walker's denials.

"He said he didn't know her, so now, let's see if he's woman enough to meet with her in Georgia before the election and say to her face that he doesn't know her after a six-year relationship with her, that he didn't drive her to the abortion clinic. I don't think he has the courage to do it in a public place," Allred said during the press conference.

Doe claims that she and Walker were in a romantic and sexual relationship for six years before becoming pregnant with his child in 1993. While she wanted to go through with the pregnancy, she claims that Walker forced her to have an abortion, even driving her to the clinic and ensuring she went through with the procedure after she chose not to do so the day before when she went to the clinic alone.

"I intended to take this to my grave. But after the first woman came forward in early October, she alleged that Herschel had paid for an abortion and I heard his response on Fox News. And he said exactly, 'I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion,'" Doe said. "I knew that he was lying based on my own experience."

Walker last month vehemently refuted the allegation from Doe after she first gave an interview to ABC News, where she said he "was very clear that he did not want me to have the child."

He responded in a statement at the time: "This was a lie a week ago and it is a lie today."

In an early October Daily Beast report , Walker was accused of paying for the abortion of an unnamed former girlfriend. In a separate The New York Times report , the same woman said that Walker pressured her to have a second abortion, but she declined.

With the fall of Roe v. Wade this past summer, abortion has been a major issue in the Senate race, as incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has pledged his commitment to abortion rights, while Walker has voiced support for a national 15-week abortion ban .

While Republican voters have largely waved off the allegations, Warnock has sought to tie in the claims from the two women as part of his broader questioning of Walker's overall fitness for office.

Since neither Walker nor Warnock received the requisite 50% of the vote needed to win the general election outright, both candidates are now competing in a runoff election, which will be held on December 6.

A representative for Walker did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This story has been updated.

Comments / 1750

Joshua Thomas
3d ago

Herschel Walker always running around here talking about have faith, tell the truth, I'm a Christian, and he won't even face up to his wrong doing this is why when people say they're a Christian I cringe

Reply(415)
466
marge
3d ago

Hershel Walker also said that he did not know the first woman and that she was a liar and it turns out he does know her she is the mother of his ten year old that he wanted her to abort as well the Republican Party has really stooped low on this candidate so they don’t care if he lies he is a republican their orange leader lies every time he opens his mouth they and him have no moral character

Reply(59)
277
Ace celery
3d ago

ru kidding he couldn't understand the concept of a door knob you'd be better off having a conversation with a piece of dental floss.

Reply(40)
198
