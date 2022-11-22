Read full article on original website
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains on track, submitting more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state today. UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up …. A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains...
Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
Inflation worries? The Las Vegas experience just keeps bringing visitors
Inflation will impact holiday spending this year, but that doesn't mean Las Vegas isn't making money. The city has become a popular destination to spend the holidays, and because of the pandemic, people are valuing experiences over goods.
Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he’s happy with where it has led him. 8 years after shooting, security guard making new …. It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if...
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
Sapovirus Outbreak in Las Vegas linked to Raw Oysters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain potentially contaminated oysters after the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of sapovirus illnesses. The oysters subject to the FDA alert are from Dai...
Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
Extra Nevada State Troopers positioned for holiday travel despite staffing struggles
Nevada State Police (NSP) said they are increasing patrol throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, despite short staffing problems it has grappled with for years.
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife: doc
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with a foot-long kitchen knife he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS said Friday.
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
