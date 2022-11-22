ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS, NV
foodpoisonjournal.com

Sapovirus Outbreak in Las Vegas linked to Raw Oysters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain potentially contaminated oysters after the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of sapovirus illnesses. The oysters subject to the FDA alert are from Dai...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
