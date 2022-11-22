Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking in Robert V. Riddell State Park in Otsego County, NY
On a recent visit to Cooperstown to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame, I noticed a sign for Robert V. Riddell State Park. So, one evening during my visit, I decided to head to the park for a hike. Robert V. Riddell State Park is a 2,100-acre state park...
Saratogian
DEC addresses new semi-automatic gun laws
New York State recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage, and transport of firearms, rifles and shotguns in sensitive or restricted areas in New York. Refer to gunsafety.ny.gov for details about how these laws affect gun owners. This...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York State authorities deal with private interests in the public name
Like unexpectedly stumbling across a section of the zoo populated solely with exotic animals, let the reader ponder public authorities. If they resemble zebras with their familiar black tapered stripes, the stripes of public authorities would not be the only thing uncanny. Some would have antlers, others would breathe fire. But they all would be recognized as relatives of the horse.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
WKTV
Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
Vera House executive director placed on administrative leave; board appoints interim
Syracuse, N.Y. — Angela Douglas, Vera House’s executive director, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the agency’s treasurer said. Vera House’s board of directors appointed Sheri Rodriguez as interim director Monday, Treasurer Carolina Cordero Dyer said. The board on Monday also approved an outside investigation,...
