Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivi Is ‘Asking All the Right Questions’ in His Latest IG Video

When it comes to the family business, Tom Brady is starting his kids early! In a new video for his Brady brand, Tom took to Instagram to record a short promo for a new product line that featured a cameo from his 9-year-old daughter Vivian.

“We just dropped gummyknit!” Tom starts, referring to a range of shorts, joggers, and tops available on his site and ranging from $65 to $95. Vivian, hitting her lines expertly, responds, “What the heck is gummyknit?”

Tom laughs, and says, “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric we developed at Brady! Super cozy and ultra stretchy. I just traveled all the way to and from Munich and back in it, that’s how comfortable it is.” Tom goes on to tout his gummyknit products as a great gift during the holidays, and Vivi steps back in to wrap things up at the end by saying, “Get gummyknit!”

It was a sweet moment of father-daughter time during the busy football season for Tom, which of course continues on despite his divorce from Gisele Bundchen . Gisele recently took their kids Vivi and Benjamin on a trip to Costa Rica , after she made headlines for dropping $11.5 million on a property across the street from the family home she and Tom formerly shared in Florida.

It seems Tom and his daughter have an extra-special bond. Tom spoke about their relationship during a recent podcast interview, saying, “She is my number one cheerleader, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.” She even offers him feedback about the scowls he frequently sports on the sidelines of games, a general note that Tom is happy to receive from her. “I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there,” he said.

Keeping his kids close during this period of family change is a priority for Tom. In another recent interview, Tom spoke about balancing his personal and professional obligations during this challenging time. “You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” he said. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

