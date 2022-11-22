ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

thejoltnews.com

Hoax phone call claims shooting at Rochester High School

A hoax phone call claimed an active shooter at Rochester High School, prompting a significant police response and a lockdown of several local schools. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said dispatchers received a call from a man at about 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, claiming that there was an active shooter who had shot seven people at Rochester High School.
ROCHESTER, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

County, Olympia seeks testimonies about housing experiences

Thurston County’s Housing Authority and the City of Olympia are asking community members to share their stories about “whether housing discrimination or other barriers have had an impact on access to housing.”. The agencies are holding a survey on Olympia’s website that will close on Wednesday, November 30...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Authorities seeking identity of I-5 truck hijacker

The suspect in the I-5 carjacking last Friday died on the scene after being shot by police for charging at officers while wielding a knife, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on November 18, when the Washington State Patrol received reports of...
MASON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER

(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

On 11/23/22 at 5:53 p.m. at the Thurston County Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Tyler Cody Cooper, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/23/22 at 5:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Wildcat St SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested William Patrick Puckett, 41, on suspicion of 1) residential burglary, 2) second-degree theft and 3) possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

