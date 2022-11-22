Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Hoax phone call claims shooting at Rochester High School
A hoax phone call claimed an active shooter at Rochester High School, prompting a significant police response and a lockdown of several local schools. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said dispatchers received a call from a man at about 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, claiming that there was an active shooter who had shot seven people at Rochester High School.
Chronicle
Records: Washington Hired ID Thief, Heroin Dealer to Treat Mental Patients — He Stole Their Money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
thejoltnews.com
County, Olympia seeks testimonies about housing experiences
Thurston County’s Housing Authority and the City of Olympia are asking community members to share their stories about “whether housing discrimination or other barriers have had an impact on access to housing.”. The agencies are holding a survey on Olympia’s website that will close on Wednesday, November 30...
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
thejoltnews.com
Authorities seeking identity of I-5 truck hijacker
The suspect in the I-5 carjacking last Friday died on the scene after being shot by police for charging at officers while wielding a knife, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on November 18, when the Washington State Patrol received reports of...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
Washington double homicide suspect possibly involved in third deadly shooting
Paul Snider, the suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma, Washington, could be responsible for a third deadly shooting in a nearby town.
KOMO News
11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
Chronicle
Additional Details Emerge Following False Report of Active Shooter in Rochester
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter at Rochester High School that locked down the school Tuesday morning. Dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject claiming to be a teacher at the Rochester High School at 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police searching for suspect in Renton bank robbery
RENTON, Wash. — An armed man robbed a Renton bank on Wednesday and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. At 12:20 p.m., Renton officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Chase Bank at 17801 108th Ave. SE. The man displayed a gun during...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
nwnewsradio.com
Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER
(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
Police: Teens arrested after punching woman in the face, robbing man at gunpoint in Central District
SEATTLE — Three teenage boys were arrested following a string of robberies in the Central District neighborhood on Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers first responded to a reported robbery near 16th Avenue and East Yesler Way just after 2:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, November 23, 2022
On 11/23/22 at 5:53 p.m. at the Thurston County Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Tyler Cody Cooper, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/23/22 at 5:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Wildcat St SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested William Patrick Puckett, 41, on suspicion of 1) residential burglary, 2) second-degree theft and 3) possession of drug paraphernalia.
