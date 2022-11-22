Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Gas prices rising through Cortland County
After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
cnycentral.com
The weather for black Friday shopping and tree lighting will not be as nice as Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- We certainly had a sunny, dry and pleasant Thanksgiving holiday across much of central New York as we expected would happen. In fact we officially hit 56 degrees for the high temperature at the Syracuse Airport Thursday afternoon. The reason for Thursday's warmth was due to the passage...
A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]
Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Truck ‘scrapes’ by Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a close call for the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge after a truck scraped by…literally. 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a truck somehow scraped through, leaving behind some pieces on Tuesday, November 22 at 5:53 p.m. Traffic briefly stopped while an officer picked up those pieces in the road. No […]
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
localsyr.com
Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
watervilletimes.com
Volunteers Needed For NY State Grant Project
The Village of West Winfield Board met Monday evening to discuss new business. Members of the public spoke to the Board requesting a designated space to use for community events and meetings. Breakfast with Santa Claus is scheduled for the Sunday before Christmas at the West Winfield firehouse. The Board...
Saratogian
DEC addresses new semi-automatic gun laws
New York State recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage, and transport of firearms, rifles and shotguns in sensitive or restricted areas in New York. Refer to gunsafety.ny.gov for details about how these laws affect gun owners. This...
DeWitt’s opposition to I-81 community grid is pure self-interest (Your Letters)
In response to Ed Michalenko’s commentary in the Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Post-Standard regarding the Interstate 81 project (”Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid”):. I am really tired of people who think they know more than the DOT about building highways. Michalenko claims to...
What to know about wild turkeys in New York State
Thanksgiving is almost here! In honor of the holiday, here are some facts about wild turkeys, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
COVID-19: CDC Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in two New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Comments / 0