ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandvoice.com

Gas prices rising through Cortland County

After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]

Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Truck ‘scrapes’ by Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a close call for the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge after a truck scraped by…literally. 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a truck somehow scraped through, leaving behind some pieces on Tuesday, November 22 at 5:53 p.m. Traffic briefly stopped while an officer picked up those pieces in the road. No […]
SALINA, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS

The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
ILION, NY
WIBX 950

Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York

This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NEW YORK STATE
localsyr.com

Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
NEW YORK STATE
informnny.com

NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
MALONE, NY
watervilletimes.com

Volunteers Needed For NY State Grant Project

The Village of West Winfield Board met Monday evening to discuss new business. Members of the public spoke to the Board requesting a designated space to use for community events and meetings. Breakfast with Santa Claus is scheduled for the Sunday before Christmas at the West Winfield firehouse. The Board...
WEST WINFIELD, NY
Saratogian

DEC addresses new semi-automatic gun laws

New York State recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage, and transport of firearms, rifles and shotguns in sensitive or restricted areas in New York. Refer to gunsafety.ny.gov for details about how these laws affect gun owners. This...
Lancaster Farming

Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing

A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
AUBURN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy