Beverly J. Michaud, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at South County Hospital. She was the wife of the late Wilfred E. "Pete" Michaud. Born in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Hannah (Pearson) Goodwin. Beverly worked in Human Resources and was also payroll manager for the F.M. Global Insurance Company before she retired. She was Valedictorian of the East Providence High School Class of 1952. Beverly was active in several civic organizations. She was past President of the Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club, past President of Friends of Rehoboth Elderly, a member of the Rehoboth Senior Center Building Committee. She also was on the Board of Directors of Sand Castle Homeowners Association. Above all else she loved spending time with her family. She loved to attend her great grandchildren's sporting events and activities. They were the light of her life.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO