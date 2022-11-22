ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Downey Jr. shares red carpet photo with wife Susan

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 3 days ago

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself with his wife Susan taken over the weekend.

The photo, which was snapped on Saturday at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, shows Downey and his wife standing side by side in their red carpet best.

"Honored to be amongst great company," Downey wrote in the caption . "A big congrats to this year's inspiring recipients. Thank you @netflix and @theacademy for having us."

MORE: Real life Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr. launches climate change coalition to clean up the world with technology

The "Iron Man" star also congratulated the Governors Award recipients, which included songwriter Diane Warren, directors Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir, and Michael J. Fox, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Many who saw the Downey's photo, however, couldn't help but notice his new look.

In the photo, the actor is seen with a shaven head , a look that his kids helped him achieve for his new role in the series adaptation of author Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Sympathizer."

MORE: Robert Downey Jr. shares video of son Exton, daughter Avri shaving his head: Watch

Three weeks ago, the actor shared an Instagram video of his kids shaving his head for the series.

"The things we do for work… and our kids," he wrote in the caption of the video. "#Sympathizer set ready."

