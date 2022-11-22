Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany
Celebrations exploded in Qatar and across Japan after the Japanese national soccer team stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 win in the World Cup group stage.Nov. 23, 2022.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Japanese fans help clean up trash at stadium following Japan's upset win over Germany
Japanese soccer fans have added a great deal of humanity to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. After their country's massive upset win over Germany, Japan supporters helped clean up trash at Khalifa International Stadium. Prior to Wednesday, following the tournament's opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Japanese...
World Cup Fans Just Saw One of the Most Stunning Upsets in Soccer History
The 2-1 loss in the Group stage ends a 36-match unbeaten run by Lionel Messi's Argentina.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener
Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history two days after severing ties with Manchester United as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana.Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious Old Trafford break-up, became the first player to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.Andre Ayew’s equaliser briefly looked like it would spoil Portugal’s party, but a quickfire double from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao gave them a two-goal advantage.Osman Bukari halved it with an 89th-minute header but Portugal held on through nine minutes...
Soccer-Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar.
NBC Sports
Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort
You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
Soccer-Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.
Watch: Guillermo Ochoa Saves Robert Lewandowski Penalty, Mexico v Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Guillermo Ochoa has done it again, you can watch his penalty save for Mexico v Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 here.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
Yardbarker
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti: “Argentina’s 2-1 World Cup Loss To Saudi Arabia A Tough Blow But I Trust The Team Will Get Back Up”
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti is disappointed with the shock loss of the Argentine national team at the hands of Saudi Arabia at the World Cup but believes that they can get back up. Speaking to the press after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri Vice-President gave his reaction...
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
The Saudi Arabian government would 'definitely support' private bids for UK soccer clubs Manchester United or Liverpool, sports minister says
The American owners of Manchester United are exploring "strategic alternatives," including a sale or new investments into the club.
BBC
World Cup 2022 score predictions: Chris Sutton predicts the second round of group games in Qatar
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. You may have been surprised by some of the early...
Soccer-Saudis celebrate shock defeat of Argentina in World Cup
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amidst the first staging of soccer's top tournament in the Middle East.
Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe
Japanese prosecutors have raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widens
CBS Sports
Spain vs. Costa Rica live score: World Cup updates and Group E highlights as La Roja run up lead
Keylor Navas' Ticos take a battering in the opening 45 in Doha. We are now well into the fourth day at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and 2010 champions Spain are hammering Costa Rica 3-0 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha heading into the second half. The venue witnessed...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Budweiser will send winning country unsold beer from tournament following Qatar's alcohol ban
Qatar banned alcohol from all stadiums during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a decision that came just days before the first match. This affected Budweiser, one of FIFA's major sponsor, but the company has come up with a creative solution to still be a part of the celebration. "New...
