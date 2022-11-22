Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating several poaching cases in San Miguel County
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY — Colorado wildlife officials are investigating several recent cases of poaching in San Miguel County. The incidents, which happened between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16, involve three cases of poaching mule deer buck in the Dry Creek Basin area, two bull elks in the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area south of Norwood, and a bull elk and two cow elks in the Callan Draw area southwest of Norwood, according to the CPW.
WOW: This Colorado Lake Is Known For Record Breaking Brook Trout
A Colorado man is ecstatic after reeling in a massive Brook trout that beat the previous state record. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Matt Smiley of Lake City, is the proud new record holder for catching the state's largest recorded Brook trout. Brook Trout Record...
The Daily Planet
Sheriff’s Office changes policy
The San Miguel County Sherriff’s Office raised the ire of the community Friday, when it announced a new policy to start posting the mugshots and charges of everyone who has been arrested within the county. Sheriff Bill Masters explained the decision in a statement posted to the agency’s official Facebook page.
kvnf.org
Local Motion: Western Slope economic update by Dr. Nathan Perry
Dr. Nathan Perry, assistant professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, spoke with KVNF's Lisa Young about how Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties fared during the third quarter of 2022. Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado...
nbc11news.com
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
94kix.com
Welcome Back Our Old Friend. Coming to Ridgway, Colorado
How many times have we seen it. We go looking for a new place and then come across "THE" place to eat. Bon Ton was that place for me, Bon Ton was our "treat" once a month. We loved the drive to Ouray from Montrose, and well Ouray. Need I say more.
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
Colorado mountain town dubbed one of 'prettiest winter vacation spots' in US
In Colorado, there's no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, especially during the winter when many of them transform into snowy wonderlands. WorldAtlas.com, a website dedicated to travel and geography, recently called Telluride one of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter. Telluride was named sixth on the list of...
durangogov.org
City begins engineering design for Downtown’s Next Step on Main Avenue
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The city of Durango has begun the design process for the Downtown’s Next Step (Pedestrian Improvement) Design Project. This project takes the conceptual design that came from the community’s visioning process for downtown Main Avenue and designs it in phases for construction. The project brings downtown Main...
Comments / 0