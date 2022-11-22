The contract voting results for the remaining and largest railroad labor unions has retailers on edge once again about a possible strike during the peak shipping period. The concerns follow Monday’s announcement by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Transportation Division (SMART-TD) that its 28,000 train and engine service members rejected the tentative agreement before them. The group’s roughly 1,300 yardmaster members accepted the deal. Industry groups are now pushing for lawmakers to intervene. “A rail strike is truly imminent (Dec. 9) and Congress has not properly used its authority to intervene,” Nate Herman, American Apparel & Footwear...

3 DAYS AGO