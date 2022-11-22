Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw
Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
Mexico 0-0 Poland: Robert Lewandowski has second-half penalty SAVED by Guillermo Ochoa as he's denied a first ever World Cup goal, with neither side able to take advantage of Argentina's defeat
Robert Lewandowski's wait for his first goal at a World Cup finals goes on after he saw a penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa in Poland's goalless draw with Mexico. The Barcelona striker cut a largely frustrated and isolated figure throughout but spurned a golden chance from 12 yards to boost Poland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.
Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without one at the World Cup. Lewandowski was awarded...
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
Has Mexico ever won the World Cup? El Tri history, record, last appearance, best finish at FIFA tournament
As one of the dominant North American football nations, Mexico has a deep-rooted history at the FIFA World Cup. El Tri are considered one of the pre-eminent football countries on their side of the Atlantic, but they have failed to get over the hump in World Cup competition, still unable to prove they belong in the same conversation as the giants of Europe and South America.
Memo Ochoa penalty save vs Robert Lewandowski: How Mexico goalkeeper stop vs Poland turns Group C on its head
Mexico and Poland were unable to find a breakthrough in their 2022 World Cup Group C opener after a 0-0 draw in Doha. Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day threw the group open ahead of kickoff at Stadium 974, but neither side could take advantage.
Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup favorites Brazil get their campaign off and running as they clash with dark horse Serbia in Group G. Neymar is joined by Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Rodrygo in a stacked Brazilian attack as Tite’s side are tipped by many to win it all in Qatar. They have a lovely blend of youth and experience and after going toe-to-toe with Argentina in South America over the last few years, we now get to see just how good this Brazilian side is.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland
Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.
Portugal Goalkeeper Nearly Makes Devastating Mistake in World Cup
Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa thought he was all alone in the box. He wasn't. That mistake nearly proved to be disastrous in the closing seconds of Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in the World Cup opener for both teams. After making a save late in extra time, Costa set the...
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
Richarlison Brings Brazil to Life in the Second Half, Defeats Serbia 2-0
It’s safe to say, the canary yellow shirt is perhaps the most famous in the entire sports world. The boys in Brazil had a lot on their plate this Thanksgiving – and we don’t just mean turkey. After an exciting Group G brawl at Lusail Stadium, No....
Japan stuns Germany with late comeback win
Japan pulled of a stunning upset victory against Germany as two late goals secured a first-ever win for the Samurai Blue against the world powerhouse. For Germany, they have now lost the opening game of the group stage for two World Cup tournaments in a row and in 2018 that led to them not making the knockout rounds.
Mexico player ratings vs Poland in World Cup: Memo Ochoa saves the day, but heart of defense shines by stifling Lewandowski
Given Argentina’s loss earlier in the day in Group C competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico entered its game against Poland understanding how huge a victory and three points would be toward its advancement to the knockout stage for an eighth consecutive World Cup. El Tri tried,...
Germany 1-2 Japan: victory in Opening Group E game sees more World Cup 2022 shocks
Four-time World Cup winners Germany shockingly fell to a 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opening Group E game at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match saw Japan claim victory over Germany for the first time in the two teams’ history. It also marks the second time in...
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon
Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
Spain pillage Costa Rica, Japan shock Germany, Croatia bore us all, Belgium survive
Spain turned back the clock to the 16th century and absolutely pillaged poor Costa Rica to the tune of 7-0 to highlight Wednesday’s action at the World Cup, and relegate Japan’s upset of Germany to a second mention. Spain scored early and often, grabbing goals in 10-minute intervals...
The Saudi Arabian government would 'definitely support' private bids for UK soccer clubs Manchester United or Liverpool, sports minister says
The American owners of Manchester United are exploring "strategic alternatives," including a sale or new investments into the club.
