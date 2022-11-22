ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

The Independent

Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw

Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
Daily Mail

Mexico 0-0 Poland: Robert Lewandowski has second-half penalty SAVED by Guillermo Ochoa as he's denied a first ever World Cup goal, with neither side able to take advantage of Argentina's defeat

Robert Lewandowski's wait for his first goal at a World Cup finals goes on after he saw a penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa in Poland's goalless draw with Mexico. The Barcelona striker cut a largely frustrated and isolated figure throughout but spurned a golden chance from 12 yards to boost Poland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.
NBC Sports

Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills

Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without one at the World Cup. Lewandowski was awarded...
Sporting News

Has Mexico ever won the World Cup? El Tri history, record, last appearance, best finish at FIFA tournament

As one of the dominant North American football nations, Mexico has a deep-rooted history at the FIFA World Cup. El Tri are considered one of the pre-eminent football countries on their side of the Atlantic, but they have failed to get over the hump in World Cup competition, still unable to prove they belong in the same conversation as the giants of Europe and South America.
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

World Cup favorites Brazil get their campaign off and running as they clash with dark horse Serbia in Group G. Neymar is joined by Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Rodrygo in a stacked Brazilian attack as Tite’s side are tipped by many to win it all in Qatar. They have a lovely blend of youth and experience and after going toe-to-toe with Argentina in South America over the last few years, we now get to see just how good this Brazilian side is.
NBC Chicago

Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings

The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
NBC Sports

Japan stuns Germany with late comeback win

Japan pulled of a stunning upset victory against Germany as two late goals secured a first-ever win for the Samurai Blue against the world powerhouse. For Germany, they have now lost the opening game of the group stage for two World Cup tournaments in a row and in 2018 that led to them not making the knockout rounds.
NBC Chicago

Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon

Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
