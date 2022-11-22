Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area
As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
accesswdun.com
3rd round playoffs: Wright, GHS roll into 1st semis since 2013
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — There is no time like the present when trying to accomplish something. And the 2022 Gainesville football team is taking full advantage of the present while also playing like there is no tomorrow. The Red Elephants used big plays on offense and got a solid bend-but-don’t-break...
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Swainsboro knocks off Rabun, 35-10
SWAINSBORO, Ga. — Rabun County's quarterfinal frustrations continued in the quarterfinals of the Class A Division 1 playoffs on Friday. Swainsboro outscored Rabun County 21-0 in the second half en route to a 35-10 win on Friday at Tiger Stadium. It's the third straight year the Wildcats have been eliminated in the quarterfinals.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville recognized as Top 10 '22 CDG Digital Cities Survey winner
The city of Gainesville has been recognized as a Top 10 2022 Digital Cities Survey winner by the Center for the Digital Government, part of Government Technology News. The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories were honored during the Digital Cities Awards event in the National League of Cities "City Summit" Thursday night in Kanas City, Missouri, according to a press release.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police investigate Buford homicide
The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide in Buford. Authorities found one deceased woman and one man with critical injuries on Ivy Stone Trail. Details are limited at this time, and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Fire Department opens annual toy drive
As the holiday season approaches, local charities are starting to open up for children in need, including one in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Fire Department is accepting donations now through December 9 for its annual "Aerial's House" toy collection. The program is named for the aerial ladder truck used by the department.
accesswdun.com
Oakwood Police officer steps down ahead of termination
A former officer with the Oakwood Police Department resigned ahead of his imminent termination on Monday. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Timothy Holbrook’s termination stemmed from an incident in September where he used “excessive force” while arresting an intoxicated woman. Annie Lloyd was at the Phenom Ink...
accesswdun.com
Hall County's three-decade streak of excellence in financial reporting continues
Hall County Financial Services has received the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year for the third consecutive decade. This is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. “Hall County Financial...
