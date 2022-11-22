The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club is in their second year working with the portage health foundation’s giving Tuesday. Last year the group used those donations and funding from other sources to re work, re route and design new and existing trails in the Maasto Hiihto trail system in Hancock. The ski club saw disaster strike some areas in 2018 with the father’s day flood, shutting down sections of their cross country ski, and hiking trails. Slowly they have been able to re open areas, previously closed, and have once again begun looking at future trail opportunities.

HANCOCK, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO