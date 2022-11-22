Read full article on original website
abc10up.com
Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club
The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club is in their second year working with the portage health foundation’s giving Tuesday. Last year the group used those donations and funding from other sources to re work, re route and design new and existing trails in the Maasto Hiihto trail system in Hancock. The ski club saw disaster strike some areas in 2018 with the father’s day flood, shutting down sections of their cross country ski, and hiking trails. Slowly they have been able to re open areas, previously closed, and have once again begun looking at future trail opportunities.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WLUC
Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school football team left for Ford Field this Thanksgiving. The Negaunee Miners will play in the Division Six State Football Final Friday. The team went 13-0 after defeating Reed City in Gaylord last weekend. The Miners will face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in their first championship in 20 years. Thursday, the team loaded a bus to Detroit and departed with a parade of parents, the fire department, and fans wishing them luck.
wzmq19.com
The Room at the Inn is looking for warmth
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – One of the biggest needs around this time of year is warm clothing. Along with Provisions of Marquette, Room at the Inn Warming center will be holding a coat drive from December 1st until the 31st. You can give to the Warming center through an...
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
UPMATTERS
Surprise at the traffic stop, Escanaba officers hand out turkeys, not tickets
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When police officers prepare for their shifts, they usually don’t load up the patrol car with frozen turkeys, but Monday was different. Along with all the tools of law enforcement, Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers, added a carload of turkeys to their arsenal. Not for a big lunch, but to hand out to motorists in place of a citation. ‘Turkeys, Not Tickets’ began several years ago and according to Lt. Eric LaFave, has become a holiday tradition for Escanaba Department of Public Safety.
wnmufm.org
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
WLUC
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
WLUC
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that a Baraga County man was arrested for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. 26-year-old William Michael Brunk was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on the following charges:. One count of...
UPMATTERS
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A 31-year-old Marquette man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Ishpeming on Wednesday night. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as BR 28 or County Rd.
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night's deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police: Erratic Driving Incident Caused By Low Blood Sugar
The Marquette County Sheriff says it received multiple reports Monday evening about someone driving erratically in the Ishpeming area. The sheriff deputies in the area found the blue SUV and tried to pull it over on US-41, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit followed, at low speeds. Deputies...
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
