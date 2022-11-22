ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project

Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
HOWELL, MI
Study Skills Session For Middle School Students

An upcoming educational session is planned to help boost study skills for local middle school students. The Brighton Area Schools Alumni Association (BASAA) is hosting Middle School Study Skills Session for students in grades 5-8 on Thursday, December 8th, from 7-8:15pm in the Scranton Middle School Media Center. The session...
BRIGHTON, MI
Donations Sought For LCCC's Christmas Blessing Project

Donations and volunteers are being sought for a local project that provides homebound and low-income seniors with basic need items and Christmas cheer. Livingston County Catholic Charities, along with local businesses, churches, organizations, schools and local community members are looking forward to providing much-needed basic needs items, Christmas cheer and friendly visits to local home-bound and low-income seniors through this year’s Christmas Blessing Project. The project is said to be a tremendous undertaking each year in the community and provides love, help and hope to vulnerable county seniors.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

