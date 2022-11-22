Donations and volunteers are being sought for a local project that provides homebound and low-income seniors with basic need items and Christmas cheer. Livingston County Catholic Charities, along with local businesses, churches, organizations, schools and local community members are looking forward to providing much-needed basic needs items, Christmas cheer and friendly visits to local home-bound and low-income seniors through this year’s Christmas Blessing Project. The project is said to be a tremendous undertaking each year in the community and provides love, help and hope to vulnerable county seniors.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO