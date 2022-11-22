LAS VEGAS – Five players scored in double figures as No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn, 96-81, in the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night. Indiana (6-0) stretched its lead to as many as six with a take to the rim from junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil with 4:12 to play. Auburn cut the lead down to one on a 3-pointer but senior forward Mackenzie Holmes would have the response under the bucket to push IU back to a 25-22 lead.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO