History, A Bucket, and A Final Hoosier Senior Opportunity
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Five years. Has it really been that long for guys such as Bryant Fitzgerald, Cam Jones, James Head Jr., and Noah Pierre as Indiana football Hoosiers?. The calendar doesn't lie. These veterans -- part of head coach Tom Allen's first complete recruiting class -- are wrapping up impressive careers. Everything they've done this week has been for the last time, culminating with Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game against rival Purdue at Memorial Stadium.
No. 6 Indiana Pulls Past Auburn
LAS VEGAS – Five players scored in double figures as No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn, 96-81, in the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night. Indiana (6-0) stretched its lead to as many as six with a take to the rim from junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil with 4:12 to play. Auburn cut the lead down to one on a 3-pointer but senior forward Mackenzie Holmes would have the response under the bucket to push IU back to a 25-22 lead.
Hoosiers Fall in Five-Set Heartbreaker to Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A back-and-forth affair on Black Friday ended in the favor of the visiting Terrapins as the Indiana Volleyball team (16-16, 9-11) fell in five sets in the season finale. The Hoosiers held a 2-1 lead through three sets, but Maryland responded to win the final two...
Postgame Notes vs. Jackson State
• No. 11/11 Indiana (6-0) beat Jackson State (0-5), 90-51, on Friday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the final matchup of the second annual Hoosier Classic. • This is the second consecutive season with a 6-0 Indiana start. The last time Indiana started out 6-0 in back-to-back years was the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.
Bates Sets New Career-Highs in 90-51 Victory Over Jackson State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Xavier Johnson backpedaled without losing shooting form. Crisp ball movement had found him in the corner; the 3-point shot was launched; the Indiana senior guard's right hand stayed extended; and everyone waited for the inevitable swish. When it came, giving Johnson his fourth 3-pointer of Friday...
MBB: Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 6 vs. Jackson State
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with the final matchup in the second-annual Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers will host Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcasted on BTN. • The Tigers are...
Breakthrough – Wittenbrink’s Clutch Scoring Paces IU’s Soccer Run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Goalkeepers beware. Ryan Wittenbrink is the last person you want near you with the soccer game on the line. Wittenbrink, an Indiana senior forward, delivers clutch goals at a rate that can deliver championships. If you know anything about Hoosier men's soccer, you know championships top the...
Not Just Talk -- IU-Purdue A ‘Very Big Deal’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Silent treatment? In a football game? Are you kidding? Bryant Fitzgerald has no time for such foolishness. Indiana's redshirt senior defensive standout has points to make, head games to play, and concentration to disrupt. Oh. One other thing. Boilers to beat. Call it trash talk, or getting...
Thursday Takeaways: Old Oaken Bucket
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Prior to the Indiana football program's season finale versus Purdue, Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and offensive coordinator Walt Bell talked to the media. A quartet of student-athletes also talked with Austin Render in front of the Hoosiers and Boilermakers 3:30 p.m. contest Saturday (Nov. 26) on Big Ten Network.
Haley Armstrong: Senior Spotlight
Haley Armstrong had never stepped foot in Bloomington when Steve Aird took the head coaching job with the Indiana Volleyball program in December of 2017. A native of Milton, Ontario, she was committed to join Aird at Maryland, some 8.5 hours away from her hometown. She was given the chance...
No. 6/5 IU Set For Las Vegas Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/5 Indiana readies to travel to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday and Saturday to face Auburn and Memphis in non-conference action. Both games are set for 8:45 p.m. ET and will be shown live on FloHoops. GAME DAY INFO. #6/5 Indiana...
QUOTED: Old Oaken Bucket
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football head coach Tom Allen updated to the media on Wednesday (Nov. 23) prior Indiana hosting Purdue at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Below is a partial transcript of the Tom Allen press conference, while video...
Indiana Topples Little Rock, 87-68
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Blood flowed and Race Thompson didn't rattle, although he did end up with a rare Hoosier head-band look. There was a game to win, leadership to show, and this Indiana senior forward was more than up to it. He wasn't alone. On a night when All-America...
