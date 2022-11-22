ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssaints.com

Recap: 2022 Battle of the Branches hosted by the Saints & Dudley DeBosier

Recapping the 2022 Battle of the Branches hosted by the New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Teams of military members from the Army, Marines, Air Force, and Navy competed in a round-robin tournament in challenges like Tug-A-War, 40 Yard Dash, Long Ball Throw, Pushup Challenge, and Field Goal Kicking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neworleanssaints.com

Recap: Chris Olave serves Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Club

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a Thanksgiving Impact event on Friday, November 18th at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana - Westbank Club in Gretna, LA. Olave was on hand to serve meals to members of the community courtesy of Green Heart Meals.
GRETNA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy