Read full article on original website
Related
neworleanssaints.com
Recap: 2022 Battle of the Branches hosted by the Saints & Dudley DeBosier
Recapping the 2022 Battle of the Branches hosted by the New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Teams of military members from the Army, Marines, Air Force, and Navy competed in a round-robin tournament in challenges like Tug-A-War, 40 Yard Dash, Long Ball Throw, Pushup Challenge, and Field Goal Kicking.
neworleanssaints.com
Recap: Chris Olave serves Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Club
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a Thanksgiving Impact event on Friday, November 18th at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana - Westbank Club in Gretna, LA. Olave was on hand to serve meals to members of the community courtesy of Green Heart Meals.
Comments / 0