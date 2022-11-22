Recapping the 2022 Battle of the Branches hosted by the New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Teams of military members from the Army, Marines, Air Force, and Navy competed in a round-robin tournament in challenges like Tug-A-War, 40 Yard Dash, Long Ball Throw, Pushup Challenge, and Field Goal Kicking.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO