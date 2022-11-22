ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Both parties are happy’: Rio Ferdinand gives his take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Man Utd

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uIuB_0jKJCIGR00

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo had a plan to navigate an exit from the club and his immediate departure is exactly what the player wanted.

United issued a statement announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract following the 37-year-old’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised manager Erik ten Hag and executives at the club.

“I think both parties will be delighted now,” former team-mate Ferdinand told BBC One.

“He obviously did that interview with the mindset he wanted to get out the club as he wasn’t happy and he made it very clear.

“But I also think Ten Hag has got what he wanted. Both parties are happy. Move on. Next chapter for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Asked where he thought the forward would go next Ferdinand added: “I think it depends on what the motivation is. Is it Champions League? Is it money?”

Former England captain Alan Shearer also suggested that Ronaldo had “got his wish” and will await his next destination with interest.

“He’s got his wish – it’s what he did the interview for,” Shearer added. “It was inevitable it was going to happen after that. It will be interesting to see if a Champions League (team) comes in for him.”

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany added: “I think in the end everybody loses except for perhaps the Manchester United manager – it is a problem that’s resolved and they will move on from this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Phil Foden will shine if given World Cup chance with England, believes Kalvin Phillips

Phil Foden will “shine” at the World Cup if given the chance to do so, according to England and Manchester City team-mate Kalvin Phillips.There was widespread clamour for Foden to be introduced off the bench as England were held to a drab 0-0 draw in Friday’s Group B meeting with the United States.Manager Gareth Southgate was criticised for not utilising the 22-year-old as his side struggled to create chances at the Al Bayt Stadium.Victory over the USA would have sent England through into the round of 16 but they could not find a breakthrough, only intensifying the calls for Foden...
The Independent

Portugal set to miss defender Danilo after injury ‘no-one can explain’

Portugal boss Fernando Santos admits he has been left baffled by the rib injury sustained by Danilo Pereira in training ahead of Monday’s World Cup clash with Uruguay.A statement on the Portuguese Football Federation’s official website on Saturday said the Paris St Germain player was unavailable having “suffered a fracture of three costal arches”.Santos told a press conference on Sunday: “That’s a type of injury that no-one can explain. We do not understand how that could have happened.“It’s normal that these type of injuries happen, but we did not see how it happened exactly.“Initially we did not think it was...
The Independent

Luis Enrique remembers late daughter after World Cup draw

Spain coach Luis Enrique said it was a “special day” after his team's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup on Sunday.But it had nothing to do with soccer.Luis Enrique said Sunday would have been the 13th birthday of his daughter, Xana Martínez, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer.“It was a special day for me and my family," Luis Enrique said. “Obviously we don’t have our daughter with us physically anymore, but she is still present every day. We remember her a lot, we laugh and think about how she would act...
The Independent

Son Heung-min: Ghana boss Otto Addo hopes to keep South Korea star quiet

Ghana head coach Otto Addo hopes to get the better of his former player Son Heung-min when his side take on Group H rivals South Korea on Monday.Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Addo worked with Son in his first coaching role at Hamburg and predicted a golden future for the Tottenham forward, who started out in Europe at the German club.Addo said: “I had the pleasure of having him as a coach when I was under-19s coach at Hamburg.“He’s a very good character first of all, a hard-working player. I really like his character. He’s very disciplined and became so good...
The Independent

Spain vs Germany player ratings: Super subs thrive as Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug score off bench

Spain and Germany fought out a 1-1 draw to leave Luis Enrique’s side close to the World Cup 2022 last 16, but Hansi Flick’s outfit needing results to go their way next time out.A first half of relatively few chances saw the woodwork struck and the ball in the net, though neither chance was ultimately rewarded. Dani Olmo’s fierce shot was tipped onto the bar and away, while Antonio Rudiger’s header was ruled out for offside.The game opened up more second half and substitute Alvaro Morata flicked in the all-important first goal, before Germany scored their first open play...
The Independent

Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar

A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
The Independent

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic says Canada’s John Herdman must ‘learn things’ after skipping handshake

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic told Canada counterpart John Herdman he has “to learn some things” after claiming the pair did not shake hands after their World Cup finals clash.Dalic saw his side come back from Alphonso Davies’ early strike – the Canadians’ first goal at the men’s finals tournament – to win the Group F encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium 4-1 on Sunday.Before the match, the Croatia head coach had urged his opposite number to show some respect after Herdman told his players to make life uncomfortable for their opponents in industrial language.Herdman revealed he told his players “go...
The Independent

Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Niclas Fullkrug hits late equaliser

Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days’ time and also means Spain have yet to book their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.Germany were looking in danger of suffering another early exit from the World Cup, after being eliminated following the group stage in 2018, before Fuellkrug took advantage of Jamal Musiala’s battling in the box...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy