Rhode Island State

rimonthly.com

7 Rhode Island Distilleries to Put You in Good Spirits

These seven distilleries let you drink locally crafted spirits in the very spots where they are made. Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling Co. A fledgling idea between four college friends with a garage space in 1999 has since morphed into a portfolio of sixteen craft beers and nine distilled spirits. Newport Craft — the first licensed distillery in Rhode Island in more than 135 years — has come a long way. Visit the tasting room and try the Thomas Tew rum and the dry-style gin, perfectly served chilled. The newly renovated outdoor space will also be ready in fall 2023. The details: 293 JT Connell Hwy., Newport, 849-5232, newportcraft.com.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Jamestown Press

Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility

The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
JAMESTOWN, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
indowncity.com

13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island

Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

CharterCare to be Sold - Deal Includes Roger Williams and Fatima Hospitals

CharterCare, Rhode Island's third-largest healthcare group, is being sold. The existing ownership Prospect Medical Holdings presently owns and operated Roger Williams and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals and a range of other healthcare interests in Rhode Island. The Centurion Foundation (Centurion) and Prospect announced Tuesday they have signed an Asset...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

NY Man To Prison After Arrest For RI "Grandparents" Scam

A New York City man has been sentenced to a three-year federal prison term for conspiring to defraud Rhode Island senior citizens. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence says Jason Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. Prosecutors say the so-called "grandparent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Rhode Island to California

The epic road trip from Rhode Island to California will take you from the East Coast to the sunny West Coast on the adventure of a lifetime. Experience the immense variety of iconic cities, sights and National Parks the US has to offer on this journey. The 3,070-mile trip from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Uprise RI

Andrew Schiff: How we can end hunger

It’s time for Thanksgiving. A time when we express gratitude for all the good things in our lives, including the food on our plates. We remember those who aren’t as lucky by donating food and contributing money to local agencies. But as we welcome the holiday season and experience the inherent joy in giving to others, the latest statistics on the prevalence of hunger should give us pause.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

