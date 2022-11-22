Read full article on original website
Related
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
CNBC
First Solar selects Alabama for new factory as Inflation Reduction Act prompts domestic manufacturing boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
fox56news.com
Mobile hydrogen stations may support Hyperion fuel-cell supercar
With little hydrogen infrastructure available, Hyperion Motors plans to deploy mobile hydrogen stations to support its XP-1 fuel-cell supercar. The Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations, which can also be equipped with DC fast-chargers for battery-electric vehicles, will be quicker to deploy than conventional infrastructure, and can be repositioned as needed to meet real-time demand, Hyperion said in a press release.
ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership
ThroughPut Inc., an industrial AI company, announced Monday that it has partnered with project44 to create an AI-powered supply chain solution. The companies said, working together, they would create a solution that will allow businesses to leverage project44’s purchase order and sales data to predict demand levels. Utilizing ThroughPut’s AI-powered logistics fulfillment, customers to the […] The post ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership appeared first on Transportation Today.
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
scaffoldmag.com
Indian rental leader: ‘OEMs should not rent’
A senior figure in India’s equipment rental business said manufacturers should not rent equipment and has called for a debate on the role of OEMs in rental. Jitender Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of AGGCON Equipments International, said OEMs were entering the rental business and that it was detrimental to the industry; “All the stakeholders of the infrastructure sector need to work in synergy together. We all need to find a profitable balance where all stakeholders can support each other for mutual growth.
salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
Lucid delivered a startlingly small share of its produced cars to customers — revealing a problem plaguing EV companies vying to be the next Tesla
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the auto industry delivered virtually all of the cars it built. EV startups haven't been able to keep that pace.
high-profile.com
2022 in Review: Key Trends that Impacted New England Warehouse Development
With vacancy rates at extreme lows and tenants prioritizing location and project delivery speed, the New England industrial market continued to see dramatic growth throughout 2022, with an increasing number of developments being built on a speculative basis. The evolving market saw many players changing their warehouse development strategy, especially when it came to site selection, space utilization and operations, design flexibility, and more.
Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to JetSMART
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART. This aircraft featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1127GA-JM engines, delivers from ACG’s orderbook with Airbus. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005490/en/ Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to JetSMART (Photo: Business Wire)
Sales boost for B&Q and Screwfix owner amid rush for energy-saving products
Kingfisher says sales of loft insulation roll more than double while smart thermostats rose by nearly a third
maritime-executive.com
Delicate Supply Chains Adjust to Semiconductor Industry's Relocation
As the world has become digitized, semiconductor manufacturing has grown into one of the most critical industries of our time. It is not just an industry that sells microchips as a commodity, but a delicate manufacturing operation consisting of one of the world’s sophisticated supply chains. DHL, the global...
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Clearaway expands skiploader fleet
Waste management services company Clearaway Recycling has expanded its fleet of skiploaders, adding a number of the construction-specification 1524 K variants of Mercedes-Benz’s Atego truck model. Featuring a short, ClassicSpace S-cabs and Hyva lifting equipment, the two of the 16 t vehicles were recently delivered to the family-run company,...
Comments / 0