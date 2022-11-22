ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mobile hydrogen stations may support Hyperion fuel-cell supercar

With little hydrogen infrastructure available, Hyperion Motors plans to deploy mobile hydrogen stations to support its XP-1 fuel-cell supercar. The Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations, which can also be equipped with DC fast-chargers for battery-electric vehicles, will be quicker to deploy than conventional infrastructure, and can be repositioned as needed to meet real-time demand, Hyperion said in a press release.
ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership

ThroughPut Inc., an industrial AI company, announced Monday that it has partnered with project44 to create an AI-powered supply chain solution. The companies said, working together, they would create a solution that will allow businesses to leverage project44’s purchase order and sales data to predict demand levels. Utilizing ThroughPut’s AI-powered logistics fulfillment, customers to the […] The post ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership appeared first on Transportation Today.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles

Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states

Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Indian rental leader: ‘OEMs should not rent’

A senior figure in India’s equipment rental business said manufacturers should not rent equipment and has called for a debate on the role of OEMs in rental. Jitender Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of AGGCON Equipments International, said OEMs were entering the rental business and that it was detrimental to the industry; “All the stakeholders of the infrastructure sector need to work in synergy together. We all need to find a profitable balance where all stakeholders can support each other for mutual growth.
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform

Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
2022 in Review: Key Trends that Impacted New England Warehouse Development

With vacancy rates at extreme lows and tenants prioritizing location and project delivery speed, the New England industrial market continued to see dramatic growth throughout 2022, with an increasing number of developments being built on a speculative basis. The evolving market saw many players changing their warehouse development strategy, especially when it came to site selection, space utilization and operations, design flexibility, and more.
Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to JetSMART

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART. This aircraft featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1127GA-JM engines, delivers from ACG’s orderbook with Airbus. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005490/en/ Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to JetSMART (Photo: Business Wire)
Delicate Supply Chains Adjust to Semiconductor Industry's Relocation

As the world has become digitized, semiconductor manufacturing has grown into one of the most critical industries of our time. It is not just an industry that sells microchips as a commodity, but a delicate manufacturing operation consisting of one of the world’s sophisticated supply chains. DHL, the global...
Clearaway expands skiploader fleet

Waste management services company Clearaway Recycling has expanded its fleet of skiploaders, adding a number of the construction-specification 1524 K variants of Mercedes-Benz’s Atego truck model. Featuring a short, ClassicSpace S-cabs and Hyva lifting equipment, the two of the 16 t vehicles were recently delivered to the family-run company,...

