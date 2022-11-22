ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
GULFPORT, MS
mageenews.com

Mendenhall Playing for South State

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers will compete for the South State 4A Championship Friday, November 25, 2022 against Stone County. The game will take place in Wiggins at Stone County High School.
MENDENHALL, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Asking For Help Identifying Two Men Wanted For Grand Larceny

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for Grand Larceny. The suspects allegedly stole a vehicle from a business on Beach Blvd. on November 20th. One male subject wore a dark-colored ball, a tan jacket, and dark pants. The other male subject...
BILOXI, MS
pelahatchienews.com

Christmas on the Coast: It’s the perfect start to the holidays!

The email in my inbox sounded so appealing: “From Thanksgiving to New Years, Beau Rivage in Biloxi is transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with larger-than-life nutcrackers, colossal Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias and Santa’s sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium. A stunning 25-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes throughout the resort’s public spaces invoke the spirit of the season.”
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying, locating bank robber

Police request the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of armed robbery at a Gulport bank. According to Gulfport police detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., this unknown white male shown in the pictures, entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans.  A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy