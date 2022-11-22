Read full article on original website
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
WDAM-TV
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs...
WDAM-TV
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
Moss Point man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
WDAM-TV
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
WLOX
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Playing for South State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers will compete for the South State 4A Championship Friday, November 25, 2022 against Stone County. The game will take place in Wiggins at Stone County High School.
WLOX
Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Asking For Help Identifying Two Men Wanted For Grand Larceny
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for Grand Larceny. The suspects allegedly stole a vehicle from a business on Beach Blvd. on November 20th. One male subject wore a dark-colored ball, a tan jacket, and dark pants. The other male subject...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
Lucedale nonprofit ministry steps up to distribute 150 Thanksgiving meals
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – 150 families in George County will have a full Thanksgiving thanks to the quick work of a Lucedale nonprofit. Logistical issues canceled a planned Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In less than 24 hours, Immaculate Heart Community Development Corporation stepped in to unload the food […]
WLOX
Biloxi business leaders ask secretary of state to make way for waterfront development
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Biloxi business leaders have a request for Secretary of State Michael Watson: Stop standing in the way of waterfront development. The Biloxi Businessmen’s Club drafted a letter this month to Secretary Watson asking that he reconsider how his office handles Tidelands issues. Though the...
pelahatchienews.com
Christmas on the Coast: It’s the perfect start to the holidays!
The email in my inbox sounded so appealing: “From Thanksgiving to New Years, Beau Rivage in Biloxi is transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with larger-than-life nutcrackers, colossal Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias and Santa’s sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium. A stunning 25-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes throughout the resort’s public spaces invoke the spirit of the season.”
Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying, locating bank robber
Police request the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of armed robbery at a Gulport bank. According to Gulfport police detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., this unknown white male shown in the pictures, entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” […]
WLOX
Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
