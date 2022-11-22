ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Million-Dollar Mistake by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): ESG Violation Attracts Penalty

Goldman Sachs Asset Management was charged by the SEC for failing to follow some procedures that are required of ESG-focused funds. The company agreed to settle the charge for $4 million. Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) asset management arm, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), has been charged by the Securities and Exchange...
forkast.news

Digital Currency Group seeks to calm investors over Genesis loans: reports

Barry Silbert, chief executive officer of Digital Currency Group (DCG), disclosed his company owes a US$575 million loan and a US$1.1 billion promissory note to its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, the struggling crypto lender that paused withdrawals and new loans on Nov. 16. This was told to investors via a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal.
NASDAQ

Goldman Sachs (GS) to Pay SEC $4M Penalty Over ESG Fund Case

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s GS asset-management arm will pay $4 million to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission’s claims that Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) failed to follow policies and procedures for certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment products. The SEC uncovered procedural failures involving the...
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Business Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
coinbureau.com

BlackRock is LOSING!! The Beginning Of The END!?

If you’ve been in crypto or finance for more than a few months, then you’ve probably heard the term ESG come up a few times. As it so happens, ESG is an investment ideology being pushed by asset managers like Blackrock and megabanks like Bank of America. Not...
Washington Examiner

Biden administration clears way for ESG in 401(k)s, reversing Trump rules

The Labor Department cleared the path for employers to consider environmental, social, and governance principles when choosing investment funds for their 401(k) plans. The move, which was announced on Tuesday, rolls back restrictions put in place during the Trump administration that made ESG considerations more challenging for employers. The final rule on the matter will take effect in 60 days.
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application

DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
cryptogazette.com

Ripple FTW: Former Goldman Sachs Exec Raoul Pal Is Bullish On XRP

Ripple and XRP have been making headlines a lot lately, and the trend seems to continue amidst the terrible events that have been taking place in the crypto space following the disaster involving FTX. Check out the latest reports below. Former Goldman Sachs exec is bullish on XRP. According to...

