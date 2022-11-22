Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Crash closes ramp from southbound 99 to westbound West Seattle Bridge
2:30 PM: The ramp from southbound Highway 99 to the westbound West Seattle Bridge is being shut down for the response to what’s described as a one-vehicle crash “into the guardrail.” We don’t know where this is in relation to the “trouble spot” on the bridge near that ramp, as none of the traffic cameras have been turned to show the location, but so far descriptions have focused on the ramp, not the bridge.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Surprise sunset, and wintry week ahead
You’d have to call tonight’s colorful sunset something of a surprise. Less than an hour earlier, the all-day rain was still falling (two-thirds of an inch in the official Sea-Tac Airport gauge, according to the National Weather Service. Then suddenly – it stopped, and a gap appared between the clouds and the Olympics, soon allowing the sunset color through. Even if you had just a peek view, it was a sight to see:
westseattleblog.com
Christmas Ship, shopping, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday!
(Thanksgiving Eve photo from Lincoln Park by Susan Romanenghi) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. NATIVE ART MARKET: It’s a tradition for the last Friday-Saturday-Sunday of November – the Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Honda
John reports a stolen 1994 black Honda del Sol from behind the 4100 block of California SW. Awaiting plate. SPD incident # is 2022-316305.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Christmas Ship ahoy! First West Seattle stop of the season
Whether seated on shoulders or resting against railings, Christmas Ship fans were bunched up along the Don Armeni Boat Ramp shore tonight for the first 2022 stop of the Argosy Cruises tradition. The ship – known the rest of the year as Spirit of Seattle – stopped off the West Seattle park to serenade the waiting crowd.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Getting ready for this year’s Menashe Family Lights
Before West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights start shining, it takes two weeks of work to get ready. We stopped by the Menashe family’s Beach Drive home on Thanksgiving Eve to see how things were going. It was day 3 of decorating and many of the components were still in the back yard, awaiting their place in the annual display:
westseattleblog.com
First day for Native Art Market at Duwamish Tribe Longhouse
Today is the first of three days for a West Seattle holiday-shopping tradition – the Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW). The art you’ll find there represents many tribes/nations – one of the art businesses there is Igmútȟaŋka Iháŋble (Lakota for Mountain Lion Dreams):
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: Orcas off West Seattle
10:55 AM: Orcas are in Elliott Bay this morning, reports Kersti Muul. She says they’re Southern Residents from J-Pod. Let us know if you see them!. (Added: Photo by Greg Snyder, as posted in comment below) 2:34 PM: According to a text from Kersti and a comment below by...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Forecast to be thankful for
Though clouds swept back in this afternoon – including the lenticular cloud over Mount Rainier shown in Greg Snyder‘s photo, above – the National Weather Service says we can expect a sunny Thanksgiving Day. That’s especially good news if you’re going to join in any of the outdoor opportunities for the holiday morning that are featured atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide – and/or for safer traveling if you’re headed out to see family/friends. The rain could be back as soon as Friday.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Toyota van; charging-station vandalism
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. 1988 white Toyota Van Wagon “Wonder Wagon” stolen from West Seattle the week of November 13-19. License Plate: AFV4867. Report filed with Seattle Police Southwest Precinct, incident #2022-307131. Please contact police with any information: 206-733-9800. The van was...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: The Hall at Fauntleroy’s free community Thanksgiving dinner returns
120 volunteers plus one generous local catering company equals what’s happening at The Hall at Fauntleroy right now – the 24th annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, presented by DSquared Hospitality/Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering. Of course turkey is at the heart of the menu, but here’s what else:...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Another Bald Eagle ill with apparent HPAI
Another Bald Eagle with apparent HPAI – Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza – has been found, this time in Lincoln Park. Community naturalist and urban-wildlife responder Kersti Muul rescued this one too – as she had with another in Salmon Creek Ravine less than two weeks ago – and sent the photos, video, and report:
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life on Saturday for Jose M. Martinez Jr., 1949-2022
Family and friends will gather tonight and tomorrow to remember Jose M. Martinez Jr. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:. Our beloved, Jose Manuel Martinez Jr., was called home to heaven after a short, intense fight with cancer on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM.
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2022 info: Grocery stores, restaurants, free community feasts, what to do before/after dinner, more …
(Harbor Avenue late-fall colors, photo by Ann Anderson) Happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful for 15 years of being able to work for and with you. Here’s information you might find helpful on the holiday:. GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is in the Thanksgiving section atop our West Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 7 options
LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. (And check out what’s new!) JAZZ AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 6:30 pm, it’s jazz-duet night at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way). MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly...
westseattleblog.com
After turkey, soccer: Where in West Seattle to watch next USA World Cup match Friday
OUNCES (3803 Delridge Way SW) is opening at 10 am. WEST SEATTLE BREWING (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW): Also open at 10 am. THE BEER JUNCTION (4511 California S) is opening at 11 am. (It’s also the start of Coffee Beer Week.) PROST WEST SEATTLE (3407 California SW): Open early...
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life planned November 30 for Mary F. Abernethy, 1932-2022
Family and friends will gather one week from today to remember Mary F. Abernethy. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community:. Mary Frances Abernethy, 90, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mary was born on August 24, 1932 to Everett E. Herron and Mary Clark Herron on Beacon Hill, where she attended Catholic school. The family moved to West Seattle, where Mary attended Holy Rosary Catholic Girls High School until her graduation in 1950.
