Safety Harbor, FL

WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide

TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals

TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family

LARGO, Fla. - Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition. The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting. "We just wanted to come out and check...
LARGO, FL
observernews.net

Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights

Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Beach Beacon

City discusses Edgewater Drive safety issues

DUNEDIN — City commissioners are addressing a pedestrian safety issue along the Edgewater Drive sidewalk one step at a time. Commissioner Moe Freaney said at the board's Nov. 15 meeting that she received an email from a couple who walks on the Edgewater Drive sidewalk and were concerned about getting struck by a bicycle.
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success

Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction

Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
PLANT CITY, FL
findingfarina.com

A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal

Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
PARRISH, FL

