Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
fox13news.com
Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide
TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
fox13news.com
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals
TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
fox13news.com
Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family
LARGO, Fla. - Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition. The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting. "We just wanted to come out and check...
observernews.net
Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights
Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
Beach Beacon
City discusses Edgewater Drive safety issues
DUNEDIN — City commissioners are addressing a pedestrian safety issue along the Edgewater Drive sidewalk one step at a time. Commissioner Moe Freaney said at the board's Nov. 15 meeting that she received an email from a couple who walks on the Edgewater Drive sidewalk and were concerned about getting struck by a bicycle.
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
businessobserverfl.com
High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success
Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
plantcityobserver.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
12th annual Shopapalooza Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at Vinoy Park
The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 350 local vendors.
Tarpon Springs band performs in 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble is one of 10 high school bands around the country that performed in the 96th Annual Macy's Day Parade.
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
St. Pete’s second Doc Ford’s opens soon, Chismis & Co.’s kamayan feast returns, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
And the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is back for its 2023 rendition.
Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
