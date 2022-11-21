ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho lawmakers working on additional 'ESG' legislation

By By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEuo4_0jKIuqTi00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Potential new laws intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor such things as climate change and workers’ rights into their business practices will likely be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Monday.

Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, in a presentation to the Federalism Committee, said draft legislation is being worked that involves ESG investing.

That’s a fast-growing investment movement aimed at increasing financial returns by considering environmental, social and corporate governance issues when deciding where to invest pension and other public funds.

Conservative lawmakers tend to view the strategy with suspicion.

“ESG truly is antithetical to our American way of life, to our constitution,” Ehardt said. “ESG is not free market, and I believe that is one of the key talking points that you’ll hear us continue to move forward with.”

Lawmakers earlier this year passed legislation that Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law preventing ESG considerations from overriding state requirements that investments be made following the prudent investor rule.

Lawmakers also tried to pass a concurrent resolution earlier this year tasking the Federalism Committee to draft legislation “that protects the State of Idaho and its citizens from the use of ESG standards.” That legislation failed.

But the committee on Monday took up a discussion on the potential legislation from Ehardt, who is not a committee member.

Critics of the ESG legislation said the state’s prudent investor rule, which requires trustees to manage trust assets as a prudent investor would, already requires a prudent investor to factor in such things as ESG, and legislation restricting investment options allows political beliefs to override sound investing.

But Republican State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth said she has been working with Ehardt on the potential legislation and brought it to the attorney general’s office to be vetted.

“I can say that we have gone through the statutes of the state, and this language that is still a work in process, that we’ve aligned it with what is on the books, with how our investment and banking laws currently exist,” she said.

Ellsworth emphasized that the legislation she’s working on deals with public money.

“This is an important concept and a very important distinction,” she said.

Republican Rep. Megan Blanksma, an agribusiness owner and operator in southwestern Idaho, said she had not seen the proposed legislation and had some initial concerns.

“I’m curious to see what that legislation looks like, because there are a few of us in this world that would be harmed by our ability to contract,” she said. “I just want to make clear that we are still talking free market, and that some of us that contract with multinationals still have the ability to do so.”

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments

Idaho Republican legislators and state officials are preparing bills for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that would be designed to further restrict using environmental, social and governance standards in public funding or investments. The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Interim Committee on Federalism discussed legislation to limit or block environmental, social and governance, or ESG, standards during […] The post Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho legislative leaders try to prepare for session where 1 in 3 lawmakers are rookies

Idaho legislative leaders are bracing for challenges that come with record turnover, as 39 first-time state legislators will take their seats when the 2023 session gavels in Jan. 9 at the Idaho State Capitol. There will be 11 first-time members in the Idaho Senate and 28 rookies in the Idaho House of Representatives, Legislative Services Office Director Terri Kondeff said. That means, out of 105 total seats in the Idaho Legislature, more than one-third of Idaho’s entire legislative body will have never served there before. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Election 2022 Alaska Palin

Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump and an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention. But she struggled to catch fire with voters and ran what critics saw as a lackluster campaign against a breakout Democrat who pitched herself as a regular Alaskan and a Republican backed by state GOP leaders. Palin lost two elections this year for the House seat to the Democrat, Mary Peltola, who is Yup’ik and with her win in the special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
ALASKA STATE
R.A. Heim

Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students

Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys

BOISE (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Lawyers seek to block Idaho execution of terminally ill man

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution. Attorneys for 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. asked the court in documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Idaho for a preliminary injunction halting the state’s death warrant, issued last week. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15. But officials said they don’t have...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Wolf Board, Fish and Game to collar more wolves

BOISE — The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board at its meeting Tuedsay, Nov. 22, voted to pay USDA Wildlife Services to conduct collaring operations this winter. Directors of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the state Department of Agriculture co-chair the board. It is funded by the Legislature, Fish and Game and the livestock industry.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Air pollution monitoring to increase for Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted...
OREGON STATE
kmvt

Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Former President Donald Trump is making another run for presidency in 2024. The 45th president lost the 2020 General Election for U.S. President to Democrat Joe Biden, who Trump would most likely run against in 2024 However, are Idahoans experiencing Trump fatigue and like to see another choice, and what do some voters think his chances are in 2024.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California

Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Google agrees to huge settlement over consumer data, Idaho to get $5M

BOISE — Idaho will get nearly $5 million under the biggest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history, involving Google’s tracking and use of people’s location data without their knowledge or permission. The full nationwide settlement comes to $391.5 million. “This settlement represents a significant win for consumer privacy,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement. “Companies must be held accountable when they fail to inform consumers regarding the...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy