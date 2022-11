The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in conjunction with the City of New Smyrna Beach, FEMA and disAbility Solutions, will host a one day only Disaster Assistance Center in New Smyrna Beach on Monday, Nov. 28. The event will be at the Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO