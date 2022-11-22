ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

mynews13.com

Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
COCOA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving

A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a gated private community

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data

Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road

An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop

While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
ORLANDO, FL
DogTime

Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home

It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
foodgressing.com

Daytona Beach Area Holiday 2022 Events & Things to Do

Now that Hurricane Nicole has passed, visitors and residents will discover a wide range of holiday events and spectaculars to enjoy during their visit to the Daytona Beach Area this winter. Whether it’s a holiday light display, one of the largest car shows and swap meets in America or holiday...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

