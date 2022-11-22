Read full article on original website
volusia.org
Ian update 67: Disaster Assistance Center to open for one day in New Smyrna Beach
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in conjunction with the City of New Smyrna Beach, FEMA and disAbility Solutions, will host a one day only Disaster Assistance Center in New Smyrna Beach on Monday, Nov. 28. The event will be at the Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
mynews13.com
Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County
COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
villages-news.com
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
WFTV
‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall
VIDEO: ‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall Daytona Beach Shores residents say they’re still waiting for permanent fixes to seawalls and dunes destroyed by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores residents...
WESH
Judge to decide if Volusia County can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in some areas
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge will soon decide whether the Volusia County government can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. A group of short-term renters filed a lawsuit against the county after county leaders voted last year to enforce an ordinance prohibiting them in residential neighborhoods.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre tract of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
mynews13.com
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
foodgressing.com
Daytona Beach Area Holiday 2022 Events & Things to Do
Now that Hurricane Nicole has passed, visitors and residents will discover a wide range of holiday events and spectaculars to enjoy during their visit to the Daytona Beach Area this winter. Whether it’s a holiday light display, one of the largest car shows and swap meets in America or holiday...
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
